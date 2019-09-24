THE DAILY LEADER: WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 25, 2019

One Minutes (15 per side) H.R. 2203 – Homeland Security Improvement Act (Rep. Escobar – Homeland Security) (Subject to a Rule) H.Res. 576 – Expressing the sense of the House of Representatives with respect to the whistleblower complaint of August 12, 2019, made to the Inspector General of the Intelligence Community (Rep. Schiff – Intelligence) (Subject to a Rule) Suspension (1 bill) H.R. 1595 – SAFE Banking Act of 2019, as amended (Rep. Perlmutter – Financial Services)



