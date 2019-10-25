Arkansas Mesothelioma Victims Center Now Urges a Navy Veteran or Person with Mesothelioma in Arkansas to Call for Direct Access to Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste For Expedited Compensation-Rather Than Lawyer Roulette

The Arkansas Mesothelioma Victims Center has endorsed the law firm of Karst von Oiste to assist Navy Veterans or people with mesothelioma in Arkansas.” — Arkansas Mesothelioma Victims Center

LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, USA, October 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Arkansas Mesothelioma Victims Center is urging a Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma in Arkansas to call them anytime at 800-714-0303 for direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste. The group fears that a Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma in Arkansas playing Internet lawyer roulette could result in the person with this rare form of cancer getting shortchanged on compensation, overcharged on legal fees or both.

Erik Karst and his amazing colleagues at the law firm of Karst von Oiste are responsible for over a billion dollars in financial compensation for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure illnesses. The Arkansas Mesothelioma Victims Center has endorsed the law firm of Karst von Oiste to assist Navy Veterans or people with mesothelioma in Arkansas and nationwide as they would be happy to discuss at 800-714-0303. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Arkansas Mesothelioma Victims Center offers the following free services for a Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma in Arkansas:

* "We will work directly with the Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma in Arkansas to develop what we call the list. The 'list documents where, how and when a person with mesothelioma was exposed to asbestos and this information is vital. The how, where and when a person with mesothelioma was exposed to asbestos becomes the basis for a financial compensation claim as we would be happy to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303.

* "We will assist the Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma identify the best possible medical treatment options.

* We will work with the family of the person with mesothelioma to ensure their loved one is properly cared for." https://Arkansas.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com



The Arkansas Mesothelioma Victims Center’s services are available to individuals throughout the state of Arkansas such as Little Rock, Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Springdale, Jonesboro, or Pine Bluff. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Arkansas the Arkansas Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following three heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at each hospital. Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute Little Rock, Arkansas: http://cancer.uams.edu

Individuals with mesothelioma in the state of Arkansas could have been exposed to asbestos while serving in the US Navy or working at a power plant, at an oil or gas facility, as a plumber, a boiler technician, as an auto repairman, as an electrician, insulator, at a pulp and paper mill or at a construction job site. In most cases, the exposure to asbestos caused mesothelioma at one of these types of workplaces in the 1950s, 1960s, 1970s, or 1980s. Mesothelioma typically takes three to five decades to develop.

The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Maine, New Jersey, West Virginia, Florida, Wyoming, Oregon, Louisiana and Washington. However, mesothelioma and asbestos exposure lung cancer does happen in Arkansas as the Arkansas Mesothelioma Victims Center would like to explain anytime at 800-714-0303.

For more information about lung cancer in Arkansas please visit the University of Arkansas Medical for Science’s website on this topic: https://uamshealth.com/medicalservices/cancer/cancerservices/lungcancer/.

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma



