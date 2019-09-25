Bill Fawell Announces Candidacy for Republican 17th Congressional District Illinois

Fawell for Congress

Bill Fawell, announces his candidacy for the 2020, 17th Congressional election protesting unAmerican censorship by corrupt Illinois Republican party leadership.

Today, what is moral is what is legal and what is legal is for sale.” — paraphrased Charles Hughs Smith

GALENA, ILLINOIS, USA, September 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- “I am formally announcing my candidacy for the 17th Congressional District as a true Republican dedicated to restoring The People’s Rule over their government,” Fawell declared. "I am also calling out some corrupt leadership members of the party who have censored my campaign to the Republican Party Faithful.Bill Fawell, a life long Republican, has lived in Galena, Il. for over 20 years and comes from a family long dedicated to public service in local, state and federal government.“Today what is moral is what is legal, and what is legal is for sale; and so it is no surprise America is caught in a downward spiral of corruption creating the disparity in rights and wealth that has divided we American’s as a people. And now after years of abusing we the people, it is in the throes of systemic failure and coming to its end,” Fawell said.“It is critical that America restores The Peoples Rule so that all we Americans have a solid moral, ethical, economic and legal basis upon which to come together in peace once more and ensure America’s Greatness,” Bill explained. “I propose 3 existing and popular bi-partisan Acts before Congress today, which I call ‘Let The People Rule’ comprised of Term Limits; the Federal Reserve Transparency Act (Fed Audit) and the REINS (rein in govt) Act; all of which if passed would end the end the rule of America by its Federal Agencies, a corrupt system where 90% of our laws are made behind closed doors by lobbyist writing the best laws billionaires can buy. It is Agency Capitalism and it is this corrupt system that has set American against American.”Covering 6933 square miles in northwestern Illinois, the 17th is primarily made up of rural farm communities punctuated by the manufacturing centers of Rockford, Quad-Cities and Peoria.“My campaign slogan is ‘PEOPLE B4 PARTIES’ and I am running so that the people have a choice and not a selection as designated by the two political party’s,” Bill continued. “I have been censored by many of the Republican county organizations and state without right of rebuttal because they are corrupt and unAmerican,” Fawell said. "It is not that they fear me, no. But they fear the voters who will hear my message."“My primary opponent, Ms Esther King refuses via text to support the 3 bills in ‘Let The People Rule’ because she tells me she is supported by these corrupt officials in the Republican party and has to do what they say,” Fawell explained, “but no one can serve two masters. It is either the party or the people and I chose the people from which I came.“I’m sure Esther is a nice lady,” Fawell said, “but I told her this summer she was dealing with the same corrupt people that caused Mark Kleine, my most worthy opponent two years ago, to point to their corruption as his reason for leaving politics mid-campaign. But it is clear in her announcement and web page she has embraced their corruption. Why is there no mention of her employment as chief consul and directorship to the Illinois Dept of Commerce? Is it because she comes from government and is ashamed to let the voter know? Where did she find the time to garner the experience needed to become a real estate development attorney she claims? Was it while working for the government? Law school at Northwestern isn’t cheap for a homeless young girl living on the Mexican border in a school bus and it clearly takes clout to land a first job with Kirkland & Ellis. Now, after living in Chicago for 6+ years she says she was suddenly reassigned to Rock Island by the Army? Since when does a reservist receive orders of reassignment? Isn’t this the purpose of being a reservist that you get to live at home,” Fawell asked? She's from Chicago via Dallas and this reeks of a political carpetbagger, a valid question when so much is left out of her disclosure, and there is more.“Isn’t her membership in the globalist based Chicago Council on Global Affairs (formerly Chicago Council on Foreign Relations: affiliated CFR) relevant to her political activities? These are material facts that the people of the 17th Congressional District deserve to know as there are too many ‘Lies of Omission' in Ms. King's resume,“ Fawell pointed out.“It raises many questions,” Fawell warned, “and helps explains why the corrupt party hierarchy are so determined to censor my message and campaign to protect their candidate from inquiry and debate from the people. This censorship is un-American and I think the people have had enough. Today I ask every true Republican to join with me and end the censorship of candidates by corrupt party leaders and their carpetbaggers by joining me in taking back our Republican party so we can end this corruption that is so endemic to Illinois and our great United States of America.”# # #



