Hoyer Statement in Support of an Official Impeachment Inquiry

“I fully support Congress moving forward with an official impeachment inquiry. I have grave concerns about the President’s troubling admission that he sought Ukrainian interference in the 2020 election, undermining America’s national security.

“As the relevant committees continue their investigations under the umbrella of the impeachment inquiry, we will continue to pursue the facts and follow them wherever they lead - including to articles of impeachment.

“The House will carry out its responsibilities on behalf of the American people with integrity and with care, ensuring that no individual ever stands above the law.”