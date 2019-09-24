Acting Managing Director Statement on Argentina

September 24, 2019

The International Monetary Fund’s Acting Managing Director, Mr. David Lipton issued the following statement on Argentina today:

“I had a constructive meeting with President Mauricio Macri, Finance Minister Hernán Lacunza and Central Bank Governor Guido Sandleris today. We discussed the efforts that Argentina has made under this program and their positive impacts. The recent measures by the authorities have helped calm the markets. I expressed our intention to continue to engage with the authorities, and help them respond to the difficult situation and the challenging times ahead. Our dialogue and close collaboration with the Argentine authorities will continue with technical meetings expected to take place later this week and before the IMF annual meetings.”