FY2019 - Output Cost Estimates and Budget Outturn

Author/Editor: International Monetary Fund. Office of Budget and Planning Publication Date: September 24, 2019 Electronic Access: Download PDF. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file Summary: The paper presents highlights from the FY 19 budget, followed by a discussion of outputs based on the Fund Thematic Categories and of inputs. Series: Policy Paper No.035 English Publication Date: September 24, 2019 ISBN/ISSN: 9781513515205/2663-3493 Stock No: PPEA2019035 Price: Free Format: Paper



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.