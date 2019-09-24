There were 835 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 165,618 in the last 365 days.

FY2019 - Output Cost Estimates and Budget Outturn

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. Office of Budget and Planning

Publication Date:

September 24, 2019

Electronic Access:

Download PDF. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

Summary:

The paper presents highlights from the FY 19 budget, followed by a discussion of outputs based on the Fund Thematic Categories and of inputs.

Series:

Policy Paper No.035

English

Publication Date:

September 24, 2019

ISBN/ISSN:

9781513515205/2663-3493

Stock No:

PPEA2019035

Price:

Free

Format:

Paper

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.