A 1994 Corvette Greenwood G350SC roadster and a seascape by Richard K. Loud will co-headline Bruneau & Co.'s Oct 5. sale

Show-quality 1994 Corvette Greenwood G350SC roadster, a white and cherry red convertible with black interior and just 76,000 original miles on the odometer (est. $15,000-$20,000). Oil on canvas seascape of a large sailing vessel in choppy waters by Richard K. Loud (Mass., b. 1942), 38 inches by 26 inches (sight), signed “RKLoud” and framed (est. $3,000-$5,000). Non-Christian version of a Russian Order of St. Stanislaus Civil Division I Class pin from the 19th century, made of silver and enamel and 3 ½ inches in diameter (est. $2,000-$3,000). Naturalistic bronze sculpture of a pheasant standing amongst rocks, grass and lily pads by Jules Moigniez (French, 1835-1894), 19 ¼ inches tall with original wood bottom (est. $2,000-$3,000). Antique wool Lilihan palace size rug, made in the Middle East around 1920, 22 feet by 12 feet, having a red field with intricate floral tendrils and five floral borders (est. $2,000-$4,000).

The Estate Fine Art & Antiques Auction, featuring 325 quality lots, will be held online and in the Cranston, Rhode Island gallery, located at 63 Fourth Avenue.

We had back to back auctions in September and there will be two again in October. Winter is shaping up to follow suit. Plus, like last year, we'll get to end the season with a signature comic auction.” — Kevin Bruneau

CRANSTON, RI, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- An Estate Fine Art & Antiques Auction featuring 325 lots ranging from a show-quality 1994 Corvette Greenwood G350SC roadster to an oil on canvas seascape of a large sailing vessel in choppy waters by Richard K. Loud (Mass., b. 1942) will be held on Saturday, Oct. 5th, by Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers, online and in the Cranston gallery at 63 Fourth Avenue.A live pre-sale auction, with just over 150 lots, will begin at 10 am Eastern time, with no Internet bidding allowed. The main event will start at 12 noon. Phone and absentee bids will be accepted. The auction is packed with quality merchandise pulled from several estates around New England and is part of a very busy calendar for Bruneau & Co. that will continue on into fall and winter.“Looking at that Greenwood Corvette makes me want to play Need for Speed and watch the original Fast and Furious movie,” mused Travis Landry, a Bruneau & Co. auctioneer and the company’s Director of Pop Culture. “The body kit displays the perfect 1990’s style. Outside of the car I’m sure with such an eclectic selection there will for sure be some surprises in the sale.”The Corvette Greenwood is a white and cherry red convertible with black interior, showing just 76,000 original miles on the odometer. Features include a super-charged 350 ci V-8 fuel-injected engine, automatic transmission and chrome engine compartment with custom air brush design under the hood. The car, in fine driving condition, is expected to roar off for $15,000-$20,000.The seascape by Richard K. Loud depicts a large sailing vessel flying an American flag. Loud’s father was a shipbuilder who influenced his son’s interest in ship design. Loud then applied his interest in ships to his paintings, of which this is a fine example. The work measures 38 inches by 26 inches (sight) and is signed “RKLoud” and framed. It’s expected to garner $3,000-$5,000.A fine, naturalistic bronze sculpture of a pheasant standing amongst rocks, grass and lily pads by Jules Moigniez (French, 1835-1894), 19 ¼ inches tall and retaining its original wood bottom, is estimated to bring $2,000-$3,000. Moigniez was a popular sculptor in France, England and the United States. He was highly regarded for his photographic and naturalistic castings of animals.A non-Christian version of a Russian Order of St. Stanislaus Civil Division I Class pin carries an estimate of $2,000-$3,000. The pin was instituted on May 7, 1765 by Stanislaus II of Poland and later incorporated into the Russian orders system on Jan. 11, 1832. The 8-pointed silver star pin in the sale is from the 19th century. It’s made of silver and enamel and is 3 ½ inches in diameter.A fine Chinese tea caddy from the late 19th or early 20th century should finish at $1,500-$2,000. The caddy is silver mesh quatrefoil form, with a double walled gilt interior inlaid with turquoise, coral and exceptional enameled detailing on the exterior. It features four panels alternating between enameled bamboo and iris decorations. It’s 7 inches tall and 3 ½ inches in diameter.A fine 19th century Dutch marquetry tilt-top breakfast table that comes from the collection of a lady in Marco Island, Florida has a pre-sale estimate of $1,000-$1,500. The highly detailed, round-top table boasts hunting scenes and an intricate openwork apron, supported by figural acanthus leaf and dolphin feet. The wood and metal caddy measures 29 ½ inches by 38 inches.Other expected top lots in the auction will include an antique Lilihan palace size rug, made from wool in the Middle East around 1920, 22 feet by 12 feet, having a red field with intricate floral tendrils surrounded by five floral borders (est. $2,000-$4,000); and a 14kt gold braided rope heart bracelet, made in the United States circa 1960 and weighing 45.4 grams (est. $800-$1,200).Online bidding will be offered by LiveAuctioneers.com, Invaluable.com, Bidsquare.com and bidLIVE.Bruneauandco.com, plus the mobile app “Bruneau & Co.” on iTunes or GooglePlay. Previews will be held Thursday and Friday, October 3rd and 4th, from 9 am-5 pm Eastern time.“Fall has been a very busy season for us in the gallery,” remarked Bruneau & Co. president Kevin Bruneau. We had back to back auctions in September and these will be followed by two again in October and winter is shaping up to follow suit. Plus, like last year, we will get to end the season with a signature comic auction. Never a dull moment here; that’s just how we like it.”After the October 5th auction, Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers has an exciting slate of auctions lined up for the balance of 2019. They include the following:• October 26th – Asian Arts & Antiques Auction• November 16th – Estate Antiques & Fine Art Auction• December 14th – Comics & Toys AuctionThe Asian Arts & Antiques Auction on Saturday, October 26th, will feature many important Japanese kimonos from the Alexander Murray collection, one that spans 250 years of Japanese history and includes more than 1,000 pieces of desirable, one-of-a-kind, handmade textiles.These textiles are comprised of kimono, obi, theatrical costumes and kesa from the Edo, Meiji, Taisho and Showa periods – 52 exquisite, museum quality examples in all, representing the best of the best of Mr. Murray’s collection. It is unmatched in its breadth and diversity, representing every type of weaving, dyeing, and decorative techniques in silk, cotton, hemp, ramie and wool.Bruneau & Co. is currently accepting quality consignments for that and all future auctions, with commissions as low as zero percent. Now would be a good time to clean out your attic. To contact Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers about consigning a single piece or an entire collection, you may send an e-mail to info@bruneauandco.com. Or, you can phone them at (401) 533-9980.To learn more about Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers and the Saturday, October 5th auction, please visit www.bruneauandco.com . Updates are posted frequently.# # # #



