Maverick Doctor Announces Scholarship For Students Entering the Medical Field

COLLEYVILLE, TX, USA, September 24, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Rick Redelan, MD, also known as The Maverick Doctor, is offering a $500 scholarship to a student at an accredited college or university who is entering the medical field.The scholarship page on MaverickDoctor.com explains all of the details, including how to apply:This $500 scholarship will be awarded to a student who attends an accredited college or university and has an interest in working to make the medical field a better place for patients. Students who are interested should submit a 1,000-word essay on the topic of their outlook on the future of the medical field and how they are planning to use their medical degree to help create better physician-patient relationships. Essays should also include examples of how they would help patients understand their medical care and the options available. Personal stories and narratives are encouraged as well.Scholarship requirements include:GPA must be at least 3.0Students must be in good standing at the college or universityMust possess a high school diploma or GEDApplication ProcessSubmit an essay no longer than 1,000 wordsPersonal stories and anecdotes to illustrate points are encouragedThe essay should include excellent grammar and show a thorough understanding of the topicTo learn more about the scholarship and to apply, visit: https://www.maverickdoctor.com/scholarship About Rick Redalen Rick Redalen, MD, also known as The Maverick Doctor, is a retired American physician, entrepreneur, and philanthropist. Dr. Redalen has practiced medicine for nearly fifty years. His medical career focused on family medicine, general surgery, and obstetrics. After retiring as a physician, Redalen began to focus on ways to improve the quality and delivery of patient care and information. Exit Care was founded in 1996 and was a software company formed for the purpose of providing patient education. Over the next fifteen years, ExitCare became the premier model and gold standard in the medical industry for patient information and education. ExitCare educational materials were provided in a dozen languages and provided patient education to seven of the largest healthcare IT companies in the world. After capturing 60% of the American Hospital market, ExitCare became international in scope and was continuing to grow when Redalen sold the company to Elsevier, a publishing company based in Amsterdam in September 2012. Dr. Redalen writes an active blog at https://www.maverickdoctor.com



