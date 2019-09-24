Congressional Men’s Health Caucus and Prostate Cancer Taskforce to Hold Briefing on Prostate Cancer

The briefing will inform members of Congress and their staff about the latest research advances and prostate cancer treatments, and promises for the future.

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, September 24, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Congressional Men’s Health Caucus and Prostate Cancer Taskforce to Hold Briefing onProstate Cancer : Advances in Research and TreatmentMen's Health Network, in collaboration with the Congressional Men's Health Caucus and Prostate Cancer Taskforce, Congressmen Markwayne Mullin (OK) and Donald Payne, Jr. (NJ) Co-Chairs, and with Zero, the End of Prostate Cancer, and the American Urological Association, will hold the “Prostate Cancer : Advances in Research and Treatment” briefing on September 25, 2019 in 122 Cannon House Office Building. The briefing will inform members of Congress and their staff about the latest research advances and prostate cancer treatments, and promises for the future.WHAT: Prostate Cancer : Advances in Research and TreatmentWHO: Representative Donald Payne, Jr.; New Jersey (Confirmed)Representative Markwayne Mullin; Oklahoma (Invited)Ravi A. Madan, MDNational Cancer Institute (NCI), Center for Cancer ResearchClinical Director, Genitourinary Malignancies BranchIngrid J. Hall, PhD, MPHCenters for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)Division of Cancer Prevention and Control, Epidemiology and Applied Research BranchGordon Brown, DO, FACOSJefferson Health System – New JerseyMedical Director, Center for Advanced Therapeutics, Director of Robotic SurgeryAssociate Clinical Professor of Urology – Rowan University – SOMRobert GinyardZERO - The End of Prostate CancerChairmanWilliam "Bill" Lawrence, MD, MSPatient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute (PCORI)Senior Clinical Advisor, Communications, Dissemination, and ImplementationAna Fadich-Tomsic, MPH, CHESVice-President, Men’s Health Network : Past-Chair, APHA Men’s Health CaucusWHEN: Wednesday, September 25, 201912:00 noon – 1:15 p.m. (Lunch will be included)WHERE: 122 Cannon House Office BuildingMen's Health Network (MHN) is an international non-profit organization whose mission is to reach men, boys, and their families where they live, work, play, and pray with health awareness messages and tools, screening programs, educational materials, advocacy opportunities, and patient navigation. Learn more about MHN at www.menshealthnetwork.org and follow them on Twitter @MensHlthNetwork or Facebook at www.facebook.com/menshealthnetwork



