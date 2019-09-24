Congressional Men’s Health Caucus and Prostate Cancer Taskforce to Hold Briefing on Prostate Cancer
The briefing will inform members of Congress and their staff about the latest research advances and prostate cancer treatments, and promises for the future.WASHINGTON, DC, USA, September 24, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Congressional Men’s Health Caucus and Prostate Cancer Taskforce to Hold Briefing on
Prostate Cancer : Advances in Research and Treatment
Men's Health Network, in collaboration with the Congressional Men's Health Caucus and Prostate Cancer Taskforce, Congressmen Markwayne Mullin (OK) and Donald Payne, Jr. (NJ) Co-Chairs, and with Zero, the End of Prostate Cancer, and the American Urological Association, will hold the “Prostate Cancer : Advances in Research and Treatment” briefing on September 25, 2019 in 122 Cannon House Office Building. The briefing will inform members of Congress and their staff about the latest research advances and prostate cancer treatments, and promises for the future.
WHAT: Prostate Cancer : Advances in Research and Treatment
WHO: Representative Donald Payne, Jr.; New Jersey (Confirmed)
Representative Markwayne Mullin; Oklahoma (Invited)
Ravi A. Madan, MD
National Cancer Institute (NCI), Center for Cancer Research
Clinical Director, Genitourinary Malignancies Branch
Ingrid J. Hall, PhD, MPH
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)
Division of Cancer Prevention and Control, Epidemiology and Applied Research Branch
Gordon Brown, DO, FACOS
Jefferson Health System – New Jersey
Medical Director, Center for Advanced Therapeutics, Director of Robotic Surgery
Associate Clinical Professor of Urology – Rowan University – SOM
Robert Ginyard
ZERO - The End of Prostate Cancer
Chairman
William "Bill" Lawrence, MD, MS
Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute (PCORI)
Senior Clinical Advisor, Communications, Dissemination, and Implementation
Ana Fadich-Tomsic, MPH, CHES
Vice-President, Men’s Health Network : Past-Chair, APHA Men’s Health Caucus
WHEN: Wednesday, September 25, 2019
12:00 noon – 1:15 p.m. (Lunch will be included)
WHERE: 122 Cannon House Office Building
Men's Health Network (MHN) is an international non-profit organization whose mission is to reach men, boys, and their families where they live, work, play, and pray with health awareness messages and tools, screening programs, educational materials, advocacy opportunities, and patient navigation.
Anne Holloway
Men's Health Network
+1 202-543-6461
