Portland Oregon Artist Phyllis Yes debuts her Play "Good Morning Miss America" at Theatre 80 ST Marks NYC

"Jane" Portland Artist worried about her parents in Minnesota Painting painted by Portland Artist Phyllis Yes

An uplifting, poignant play about dealing with dementia and other serious end of life issues.

With candor, humor and pathos, Yes’s play delves into serious health issues, conflicted family dynamics and memory decline…” — Maggi White -Portland Oregon

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Well-known Portland visual artist Dr. Phyllis Yes decided to write her first play at the age of 75, and she wrote a fine one. “Good Morning Miss America” portrays a family dealing with aging parents with Dementia, and children who don’t quite know how to navigate the scenario. The show has walked all the way from Portland Oregon to Decorah, Iowa, and now it is taking a short stroll on Off-Broadway at the historic Theatre 80 on St. Marks Place, in the lower east side of Manhattan October 2nd, 2019. Gloria Jung, New York City native, plays the Mother “Doris” with Dementia. “Lou” is played by Henry Packer New York Native *courtesy of actor’s equity. Packer plays the step father struggling to stay at home with his beloved, ailing wife while he deals with his own onslaught of dementia. Actress/Director Katie O’Regan takes the stage in the lead role playing Jane the responsible daughter. “Sammy” the sister from Florida who doesn't visit often, is played by New Yorker Darynn Zimmer. The 4 person cast looks and acts like a real family meant to walk this journey together. It is a serious subject, but it is definitely a heart warming play that will make you laugh. Purchase tickets on-line or call www.sacrednoisesociety.org.



