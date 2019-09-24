Lunanid Co. Releases Blooming Notes Collection

Lunanid Co. Blooming Notes Collection Colour variations of Cat's Whiskers Plant enamel pins with personalised alphabet charms

Enamel pins are made from die-struck iron metal, enamel paint, and pins. One the pin designs have hinges and glows in the dark.

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, BRUNEI-MUARA, BRUNEI DARUSSALAM, September 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Designer Nazhirah from Lunanid Co. has released the brand new Blooming Notes Collection, and each product are individually designed by the designer herself. The Blooming Notes Collection was released on 22 September 2019.

Lunanid Co. is known for helping Bruneians, young travellers, and pin enthusiasts to highlight the culture and nature of Brunei Darussalam as well as bring tourism.

Thus, for the first time, Nazhirah has created an entire product line of her favorite and most popular enamel pins. The new Blooming Notes Collection has gone live on 22 September 2019.

The collection will be exclusively sold on the website lunanid.com where the limited products are scheduled to sell out by the end of the season.

The enamel pins are designed to showcase flowers and plants inspired by Brunei's dollar note that make Bruneians, young travellers, and pin collectors feel as though they were refreshed by the nature Brunei has to offer.

Several products come in Coral and Rainbow to capitalize on today’s trends.

Some enamel pins are has charms attached to chains which means pin collectors will be able to personalise their initials into the pins.

Her collection also includes Mini Pin Hoops to attach their enamel pins to a portable pin holder without damaging the fabric of their shirt, bags, or hat.

Each individual enamel pin has its own name. A few examples are:

• Simpur Pin Set

• Semaun Charity Pin

• Cat's Whiskers Lapel Pin

• Fanged Pitcher Plant Lapel Pin

• Torch Ginger Lapel Pin

Blooming Notes Collection ranges in price from BND3 to BND30.

Nazhirah is excited to welcome her fans to her the new product line collection.

For more information about Blooming Notes Collection or for an interview with Nazhirah, please write to nazhirah@lunanid.com. Media high-res photos available upon request.

About Lunanid Co.

Nazhirah started designing enamel pins after she was faced with a very real problem. She realised Brunei's culture and traditions were not represented enough, which makes it harder for travellers to know what it has to share with the world. After many months of designing and researching enamel pins, Nazhirah’s products started gaining notoriety amongst the pin industry. It is the first Bruneian company to introduce pin trading in Brunei Darussalam.

https://lunanid.com



