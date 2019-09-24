OmniMesh Taps AIS for Cybersecurity in its Content Delivery Solutions

/EIN News/ --



Addition of world-class, defense-grade security assures privacy and security in content management

Syracuse, NY, Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- OmniMesh, a leader in innovative content delivery solutions for service providers and content creators, announced its collaboration with Assured Information Security (AIS), a leading provider of information and cybersecurity solutions for government and commercial markets. The companies are working together to integrate AIS’s security technologies within the OmniMesh distributed content delivery and storage architecture.

OmniMesh solutions leverage patented technologies—such as cloud, wireless, mesh, and blockchain—to provide innovative and secure content delivery and storage solutions for service providers, including telcos, CLECs and broadband providers, and content creators. This offering gives OmniMesh customers the ability to satisfy the growing consumer demand for content without having to invest capital in expanding the network or building data centers.

AIS provides government and commercial customers with industry leading cyber and information security capabilities and services. The company is committed to developing and delivering next generation cyber security capabilities necessary to protect the ever-evolving cyber space.

“Assuring data privacy and security across OmniMesh’s architecture is fundamental to our product strategy,” said Bill Abrams, chief executive officer for OmniMesh. “AIS is a proven provider to the defense industry. Adopting these field-proven security applications and seamlessly implementing them within our commercial solutions enables us to exceed the security requirements of a sophisticated customer base.”

“We are proud to partner with OmniMesh to bring highly secure content delivery solutions to the marketplace,” said Charles Green, president and chief executive officer of AIS. “OmniMesh is at the precipice of redefining how providers service their subscribers, and AIS is eager to contribute our expertise and resources to this compelling endeavor.”

About OmniMesh

Headquartered in Syracuse, New York, OmniMesh is an innovative leader in wireless mesh networking, service delivery, and distribution services beyond the network edge. Its platform enables service providers and content owners to efficiently deliver content and services to subscribers in a cost-effective, scalable, and completely secure manner. The company’s technology enables its customers to satisfy the growing demand for content and connectivity—today and tomorrow—while helping them reduce capital expenses and network operating costs. To learn more about OmniMesh solutions please visit www.omnimesh.us.

About AIS

AIS is a cyber and information security firm founded and headquartered in Rome, New York, and maintains operating locations throughout the United States. AIS provides customers with industry leading cyber security capabilities and services such as research, development, consulting, testing, forensics, remediation and training. In 2018 AIS was ranked #101 out of 500 by Cybersecurity Ventures as one of the hottest and most innovative cybersecurity companies in the world. For more information, visit www.ainfosec.com.

Contact:

John Stafford

Parallel Communications, Inc.

jstafford@parallelpr.com

+1 515-708-1296



