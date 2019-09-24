BLINK CHARGING DEPLOYS ITS FIRST EV CHARGING STATIONS IN ISRAEL

/EIN News/ -- Installs Eight 43 Kwh Capable Ports, The Fastest AC Charging Available

Tel Aviv, Israel, Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK), a leading owner, operator and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging station products and networked EV charging services in the United States, has announced its first installation of EV charging stations in Israel.

The installation of four dual-port charging stations helps Israel with the development of its EV infrastructure and supports its goal of eliminating the sale of internal combustion engines by the year 2030. Each port on the Dual Blink EV charging stations deployed in Israel has a charging capacity of 43 kWh. The charging stations offer the fastest AC charging capabilities available , enabling them to accommodate future EV innovations and battery charging capabilities as the industry matures.

In the coming months, Blink plans to deploy more than 20 additional chargers at the facilities of Israel’s largest importer of vehicles. Blink will offer the importer’s customers home EV chargers along with Blink’s user membership, giving those customers immediate access to Blink EV charging stations all across Israel and around the world.

“This deployment is the foundation of Blink’s commitment to help the citizens of Israel, and others around the world, to create a cleaner, greener transportation system and we are excited to be the company on the forefront of bringing EV charging infrastructure to Israel,” shared Marc Berger, Managing Director of Blink Charging Ltd.

Since its inception in 2009, Blink has been paving the way for the adoption of electric vehicles. Blink has become one of the leading providers of EV charging stations in the United States. This deployment is another step in Blink’s mission to slow the effects of climate change by reducing greenhouse gas emissions caused by transportation.

ABOUT BLINK CHARGING

Blink Charging Ltd (Israel) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Blink Charging Co., a leading owner and operator of EV charging stations in the United States with a growing presence in Europe, Asia, Israel, the Caribbean and South America. As a pioneer in the EV industry with a dedicated team having in-depth knowledge of the industry, Blink believes it is the preferred, trusted partner in EV charging station technology. The company is a driving force with more than 150,000 registered EV driver members and more than 15,000 EV charging stations deployed.

