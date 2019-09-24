PPR Pipe Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2024

Wise.Guy.

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global PPR Pipe Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023” New Document to its Studies

PUNE, INDIA, September 24, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --

PPR pipes are made of a material called Polypropylene Random Copolymer (PPR-C) type 3, which is an accepted material for the production of pipes as per DIN8078. These pipes are used to transport hot and cold water in plumbing systems and are long-lasting. The installation technique for PPR pipes is quite unique as the pipes and fittings are connected by welding. In a water distribution system, PPR pipes, though separate constituents, are perfectly welded to a network of interconnected water transport system, without any points of leakage. This technique of installation along with its feature of durability and reliability make PPR pipes and fittings one of the most preferred products in the market.

This report analyses the current status of the global PPR pipe market, outlines the key market players and the bases for market segmentation, and studies the future trends till 2023, using 2018 as the base year. With the slowdown in worldwide economic growth, the PPR Pipe industry has also taken a hit, but still has managed to grow at an average CAGR of 6.12% from 2770 million USD in 2014 to 3310 million USD in 2017. Industry analysts predict that by 2022, the market size of the PPR pipe industry will be worth 4550 million USD.

The major players in the PPR pipe market across the world include the following:

Zhejiang Weixing New Building Materials

Georg Fischer (GF Piping Systems)

Kalde

Ginde

AQUA-SCIE

Uponor

Yonggao

China Lesso

Wavin

Pipelife

Kingbull

Rifeng

Goody

Zhejiang Nanxin Plastic

Neltex

Shanghai White Butterfly Pipe

aquatherm

Namsok

AKAN Enterprise Group

Shandong Huaxin Plastic Pipe

Dadex

Shandong Golden Tide

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3132751-global-ppr-pipe-market-2018-by-manufacturers-countries

Segmentation:

The global PPR pipe market can be segmented based on type of product, application, and geographical region.

PPR pipes can be of the following types:

Composite PPR Pipe

Hot and Cold Water PPR Pipe

Other

According to historical data, consumer behaviour trends have shown that the Hot and Cold Water PPR pipe segment has accounted for the larger share in the market in 2016.

On the basis of application, the PPR pipe market has been split into primarily commercial buildings, residential buildings, and other applications. It has been seen that the commercial building segment accounted for the highest market share in 2016.

Regional Analysis:

North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa are the major regions for the PPR pipe market. Market experts have observed that the PPR pipe industry is witnessing a steady growth in developed nations such as Europe and the Middle East. Major demand for PPR pipes is being witnessed in Southeast Asia, India, and South America, whereas the demand for PPR pipes is yet to develop fully in North America.

The PPR pipe market is expected to grow at 8.4% CAGR in terms of revenue and the market size worldwide will reach US$ 7710 million by 2024, from US$ 4750 million in 2019.

Industry News:

According to industry reports as of 2016, RAKtherm, a leading manufacturer of plumbing solutions based in Saudi Arabia, launched anti-UV pipe fittings and is considered a pioneer in this type of product.

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3132751-global-ppr-pipe-market-2018-by-manufacturers-countries



Table Of Content:

1 Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

4 Global Market Analysis by Regions

5 North America by Country

6 Europe by Country

7 Asia-Pacific by Country

8 South America by Country

9 Middle East and Africa by Countries

10 Global Market Segment by Type

11 Global Market Segment by Application

12 Market Forecast (2019-2024)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

CONTACT US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

sales@wiseguyreports.com

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.