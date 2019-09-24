Playground Equipment Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024

Wise.Guy.

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Playground Equipment Market 2018 Forecast to 2023” New Document to its Studies Database

PUNE, INDIA, September 24, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Playground equipment denotes various paraphernalia which are used in different play areas. Such play areas may be a part of a park, school, or any other such institution. The park areas at apartment complexes, hotels, resorts, and recreational areas are included in the definition of target market for playground equipment. Freestanding playground equipment are commercial products and include spring riders, rope courses, swings, and seesaws among other things. Some of these products may be specially designed for people with specific needs.

Playground equipment market is highly dynamic as new products enter the segment at a very fast pace. Similarly, the older equipment also gets phased out in equally fast manner. In order to remain competitive in this highly dynamic market, it is important that the manufacturers and other market players are well informed and are apprised of the latest happenings in the sector. The market is also undergoing transformation as the demand for special purpose playground equipment is on the rise. The sector has also received positive fillip from the improvement in general economy as higher disposable incomes have led to more expenditure on recreational endeavors. The market for playground equipment is estimated to grow at the CAGR of 10 percent during the next five years time period. According to the report on Wise Guy Reports, the market is expected to touch $7.4 billion mark in 2023.

Market Segmentation

The report seeks to provide in-depth analysis of playground equipment market. For this purpose, it divides the market into different segments based on different criterions. On the basis of manufacturers, the report studies SportPlay, Kaiqi, PlayCore and ELI among others. The report also bifurcates the market on the basis of type of sports equipment and offers insights about Balance Equipment, Swings and Slides, Motion and Spinning, Sandbox, and Monkey Bars. On the basis of applications, the report studies commercial playgrounds, theme play systems, adult outdoor fitness equipment, and miscellaneous category. Such segregation allows the report to focus on specific areas and offer more detailed analysis.

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3140353-global-north-america-europe-and-asia-pacific-south

Geographical Analysis

The report offers focused study of different geographical markets. The main markets for playground equipment are North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia-Pacific, and South America. North America includes United States and Canada while Asia Pacific region covers markets such as India, Korea, and China. The report also provides details about other major markets such as Brazil and Argentina in South America and Germany, and France and Russia in Europe. You can know the market size for these areas, their demand potential, and environmental analysis. The report contains information about emerging markets such as UAE, South Africa and Nigeria, among others.

Industry News

Playground equipment market is evolving at a fast speed. It is also becoming more specialized as the demand for special purpose equipment is increasing at a swift pace. Further, the demand for such equipment is also on the rise in developing countries in Asia and Africa.

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3140353-global-north-america-europe-and-asia-pacific-south



Table Of Content:

1 Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

4 Global Market Analysis by Regions

5 North America by Country

6 Europe by Country

7 Asia-Pacific by Country

8 South America by Country

9 Middle East and Africa by Countries

10 Global Market Segment by Type

11 Global Market Segment by Application

12 Market Forecast (2019-2024)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

CONTACT US:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.