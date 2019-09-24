Armour Comms’ latest version of Armour Mobile now available on Apple and Google stores

Armour Mobile v4 provides host of new features designed for the enterprise user, including faster authentication, secure voicemails and community whitelisting

The latest version of Armour Mobile includes many refinements making it more user-friendly, encouraging use throughout the enterprise and making it easier for IT departments to manage.” — David Holman, Director, Armour Comms

LONDON, UK, September 24, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Armour Communications, the leading provider of specialist, secure communications solutions, has announced that the latest version of Armour Mobile, Version 4.0, is now available for download from the Apple and Google app stores. The new version is a significant upgrade with a range of features that improve the user experience, including community whitelisting, secure voicemails and faster authentication. The improved usability and new features also make it easier and faster for IT departments to deploy and manage.Armour Mobile connects multiple groups securely and transparently to end users, making it easy to communicate across different organisations for collaboration on joint projects. The improved community whitelisting feature within the app provides added security when adding a new secure contact (or conference number), actively checking the security community and retrieving the keys required to communicate with that contact. The new secure voicemail feature within the app lets the caller quickly record a secure voice mail or message, when the person being called has turned off their phone (or has no signal), that can be picked up as soon as the phone connects to the network.The latest version of Armour Mobile v4.0 also includes biometric authentication (fingerprint and facial recognition), that can be used to start the app, avoiding the need for a password. It enables rapid ‘auto’ provisioning of new users using secure QR codes or encrypted links within emails. Like the Armour Activation Card, the new activation methods are one-time use only.David Holman, Director at Armour Comms commented; “Secure enterprise communications are becoming vital as phones have become a key business tool and users require confidence that company and competitive information is safeguarded.“The latest version of Armour Mobile includes many additional refinements to make it more user-friendly, encouraging both adoption and use throughout the enterprise and making it easier for IT departments to deploy and manage. For example, faster authentication, secure voicemails, increased community and conference call security and added notifications for Burn Messages all make it easier to use - and provide confidence that company communications are protected.”Armour Comms’ solutions for secure communications work on everyday smartphones, tablets and Windows 10 desktops. With the same usability as consumer-grade apps, and with significantly enhanced security, Armour Mobile supports voice calls, video calls, one-to-one and group messaging, voice and video conference calls, file attachments and sent/received/read message status.Using a FIPS 140-2 validated crypto core, Armour Mobile has been awarded many other certifications including CPA (Commercial Product Assurance) from the NCSC and is included in the NATO Information Assurance catalogue.-ends –



