Laminated Wood Flooring 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2025

The increasing demand for laminated wood flooring in the building and construction industry is the key factor driving this market today. The expansion of the home improvement sector and novel construction segments around the world is especially contributing to the demand for laminate and wood flooring. With the latest technological developments and several innovations on cards, the market will witness a string of product innovations over the forecast period. The global laminated wood flooring market reached a volume of nearly 962 Million Sq. Metres in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 2% during 2011-2018. the market is further expected to reach a volume of around 1,041 Million Sq. Metres by 2024.

On the downside, factors such as price volatility of raw materials and their availability are posing challenge to the market. Laminate flooring refers to a synthetic product which is made up of several layers that are sealed together by the lamination process. Wood is a major raw material used in flooring, the availability of which is immensely affected by the prevailing environmental laws related to deforestation in wood-producing regions. In addition, the spiking raw materials costs have led to the reduction in profit margins, which pose significant threat to the enterprises operating in the global wood and laminate flooring market.

Market Segment:

The Global Laminated Wood Flooring market is segmented into Residential, Commercial.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, trends and their impact, challenges and risks faced by key players and the market as a whole.

Regional Analysis:

In the report, by region, the global market is divided into Americas (United States, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, India), Central South America (Brazil), and Middle East & Africa (Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries). On account of the increasing consumption and revenue, Asia Pacific managed emerging dominant in the global wood and laminate flooring market. The strong growth witnessed in the building and construction industry also contributes to the high revenue generation by the wood and laminate flooring market in Asia Pacific. Coupled with this, the rising disposable income and changing lifestyle of consumers will have considerable impact on the Asia Pacific market for wood and laminate flooring.

In terms of the demand, Brazil, Russia, and South Africa will also prove lucrative for the market. In North America and Europe as well, the market will continue witnessing robust growth.

