Riot Control System Market 2019 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2024

Security measures along with security equipment which are used to control riots are known as riot control systems. The riot control system market is projected to exhibit a healthy growth rate owing to increasing political disputes and extremist attacks. However, declining defence budgets and strict government regulation might hinder the market growth.

The global riot control system market is projected to grow from USD 9.05 Billion in 2016 to USD 13.5 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 5.5% during the period. Wise Guys report forecasts the riot control system market and its dynamics over the next five years, while also recognizing market application gaps, evolving technologies, recent developments in the market, and showcases the high potential geographic regions and countries.

Law Enforcement, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.8%. Poised to reach over US$144.5 Million by the year 2025, Law Enforcement will bring in healthy gains and add significant momentum to global growth.

The global riot control system market is broadly classified by Product Type, Application, and Top Players / Brands. By product type, the market is broadly classified into Defensive Weapons and Offensive Weapons.

By application, the market is split into Law Enforcement and Military.

• BAE Systems

• Taser International

• Lrad

• Raytheon

• Combined Systems

• Nonlethal Technologies

Wise Guy Reports take on global riot control system market covers the market status, share, growth rate, future trends, drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors, and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

In the report, by region, the global market is divided into North America (United States, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, CIS), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea, ASEAN), Central & South America (Brazil), Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa).

The United States will maintain a 6.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$6.1 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years.

Over US$13.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Law Enforcement will reach a market size of US$10.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$14.3 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.

Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East.

