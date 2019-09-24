Global OTDR Market Charged to grow at the CAGR of 12.75% from 2019 to 2024

Wise.Guy.

OTDR or optical time domain reflectometer is a gadget that precisely detects loopholes in optical fibers that are used in communication network. Generation and transmission of fast-paced optical pluses in fiber is the primary function of OTDR. Optical fibers use light to transmit voice and data over a distance. OTDR aids in the detecting faults in optical fibers.

The ability of OTDR to increase the efficacy of transmission of data is gain it popularity. Hence. It is noted that the growing number of data centers are adopting OTDR. These factors are expected to impel the worldwide market. The mining and the telecommunications industries are high-cash industries which are prominent end-users of OTDR. OTDR can be used in hazardous conditions at mining sites. The increase in number of mining sites that are identified and rising mining activities are expected to strengthen base for the OTDR market to expand. In telecommunications industry OTDR is observed to make major contributions. Increase in smartphone usage, decrease in data cost, digitalization, and increase internet provider are likely to gain traction for the market. Other factors such as surge in R&D activities, smart cities, and emergence of visual fiber-optic testing technology can spur growth. On the downside, the market can face certain resistance. Issues concerning price fluctuations can act as a restraint on the market expansion.

Market Key Players

EXPO, Yokogawa Test & Measurement, Danaher (Fluke Networks), Corning, Fujikura, Anritsu, Keysight TechnoloUpdate, and MOLEX. These are some of the companies that have prominence in the global OTDR market. The report details an in-depth study of the market. Current trends and key dynamics of

Segmental Outline

The segmental study of OTDR market comprise type and end-use. It helps in the identification of growth scopes of the market. Under end user, telecommunication and broadband, private enterprise network , cable TV, and military aerospace segments are analyzed. The telecom segment can gain high traction for the market in coming years. Under product, Handheld OTDR Fiber break locator, and Handheld OTDR segments are analyzed. Increase in application of OTDR to impel its market.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The Americas (North America and South America), APAC (Asia Pacific), and EMEA ( Europe and the Middle East Asia and Africa) are regions that are integrated in the regional analysis of the OTDR market. The market in the Americas is likely to scale up owing to the increased in the upgrades taking place in the regional telecom industry. The health of the Europe OTDR market is likely to improve over time as innovations roll out in coming years. Surge in telecom industry is anticipated to gain substantial traction for the APAC market.

Industry Update

September 2019

VIAVI Solutions, a California-based manufacturer of equipment used for testing and monitoring networks, launched fiber automated test and measurement solutions.

