Korea's First Sports Forecasting System using Artificial Intelligence is to be Launched

SEOUL, GANGNAM-GU, SOUTH KOREA, September 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- TOTO Ring Go, Korea's first AI sports prediction system, was launched on September 1st.After years of development, TOTO Ring Go (CEO Kim Kwan-un) has finally started providing information service that predicts sports wins and losses with the help of artificial intelligence.TOTO Ring Go has a system that obtains big data through domestic and foreign large-scale sport-related portals such as Naver, CBS, Betman, Cass Point, William Hill, Cover, and LiveScore and sends the data to FAI developed by Totoringo. Data mining helps to predict the outcome of each sport, including baseball, basketball, football, etc.TOTO Ring Go's FAI system, like Google's AlphaGo, is currently applying for patents in the big data field with a system that improves hit rates by evolving failure factors into learning to increase success rates.In fact, TOTO Ring Go predicted 1,800 matches for the NBA.Meanwhile, the J&K Economy Research Institute, which serves TOTO Ring Go, is a global company with a Curaçao government-certified master license.The master license of the J & K Economy Research Institute is expected to have a strong impact on the global AI industry with the license to create branches in 127 countries around the world.



