Global BFSI Artificial Intelligence Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2019-2025

BFSI Artificial Intelligence is very likely to change the scenario in a wide range of industrial applications. The BFSI Artificial Intelligence is continuing to spread rapidly across multiple industries, especially on the industries that rely mainly on data share, transfer, and exchange. Artificial intelligence and machine learning are now becoming a permanent fixture in industries like banking, finance, and insurance, and it is creating an infinite world of possibilities. The more the technology-savvy business experts and entrepreneurs are getting to know about the emerging banking and financial technologies, the more they are venturing forward to create opportunities designed to enhance the scope of AI.

For those who don’t know, AI, sometimes called as Artificial Intelligence, and sometimes referred as machine intelligence, is the intelligence shown by the machine, opposite to the intelligence demonstrated by a human being. The AI is used for describing machines which mimic cognitive functions which man associated with the mind, such as the problem solving and learning skills. The BFSI companies have now started integrating Big Data Analytics with AI, and now these AI-driven solutions are becoming suitable at helping BFSI companies in data collection, automation, cleaning, organization, and the analysis as well. All of this ensures data safety and security since these companies are also capable of self-repair, self-management, and self-security through the end-to-end encrypted data transmission.

Market Segmentation of BFSI Artificial Intelligence

The BFSI Artificial Intelligence market is mainly divided according to the product variety and applications. In terms of product variety, it can be split into chatbots, predictive analysis, recommendation engines, and personalized service requirements. And in terms of applications, it can be split into banking, insurance, securities management, and investment management. The BFSI Artificial Intelligence is majorly used in the banking sector under different purposes. Two-factor authentication and end-to-end encryption technologies are some of the most common areas of application, which are closely followed by other security services as well.

BFSI Artificial Intelligence’s Geographical Market Segmentation

The Geographical market segmentation is categories into seven main regions of countries. These countries are the top consumers since there is technological advancement, and state-of-the-art technology growth is at a rapid rate. These countries are North America, China, Europe, Japan, India, Central America, Southeast Asia, and South America. Of these countries, America tops the list because of ever-growing innovations and technological advancements.

Top Market Players of BFSI Artificial Intelligence

The key players of BFSI Artificial Intelligence industry Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Corp., Google LLC, IBM Corp., and the Oracle Corporation. Of these companies, Amazon has the strongest hold on the market, with 33% of the market share, and a worldwide presence. Google LLC closely follows Amazon and the IBM Corporation, each of them has a global presence of 12 to 15%. Next on the list is the Microsoft and Oracle Corporation.

Latest News

Financial solutions and companies mentioned above are now focusing on creating an autonomous solution for gaining a competitive advantage and efficiency to cater to the customer’s demands for personalized needs, rewards, and services.

