Gazprom and Uniper discuss cooperation-related issues

Release September 23, 2019, 17:25

The Coordination Council of Gazprom and Uniper for sci-tech cooperation and staff training & development held a meeting in the Krasnodar Territory.

The Co-Chairmen of the Coordination Council – Sergey Khomyakov, Deputy Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee, Oleg Aksyutin, Deputy Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee, Head of Department, and Andreas Schierenbeck, Chairman of the Management Board of Uniper – noted the importance of interactions between the companies.

The parties reviewed, inter alia, issues related to staff development, key trends in the European natural gas market, prospects for the use and storage of methane-hydrogen, improvements to the companies' NGV infrastructure, and further enhancements to the reliability of pipelines.

The meeting participants paid a visit to the Russkaya compressor station, the starting point of the TurkStream offshore gas pipeline.

Background Uniper SE is an energy company focused on natural gas, power generation, and global energy trading. The scientific and technical cooperation between Gazprom and Uniper started in 1992. Today, the two companies collaborate in 6 focus areas encompassing 15 topics.