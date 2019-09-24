LE BLACK BOX LAUNCHES LUXURY STYLING E-COMMERCE SITE

LE BLACK BOX presents a premier luxury style in the form of a magazine, offering exclusive fashion from uniquely sourced top fashion & accessory designers

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 24, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For clients that are looking for the newest in styling services, LE BLACK BOX offers individually curated fashion sold as 28 complete fashion looks.

Melissa Laskin, a 20 year veteran in the entertainment, editorial and advertising world has worked with some of the top names in both fashion and entertainment.Her editorials and covers have been featured in Vogue, Elle, W, Surface, GQ, Esquire, In Style, Angeleno, amongst many others. The understanding of creating personality branding led her to Keith Urban, Annie Lennox, Cate Blanchett, Brad Pitt, as well as a multitude of celebrities including George Clooney, Will Smith, Billy Bob Thornton, and Kate Winslet.

Melissa’s love of artful story-telling and visual aesthetics makes her invaluable to all of her clients, and has led to numerous advertising campaigns for Sebastien, Joico, 2 Rodeo, Worth Avenue, Nike, Mazda, Sprite, Samsung, among many others.

Always looking for a new challenge, she collaborates with apparel brands and brings her creative and forward thinking ideas, ensuring campaigns that inspire and are compared to “Vogue” fashion stories.

Melissa started her career as a fashion designer in Atlanta, Georgia. After moving to Los Angeles, she began her styling career, as well creating an abstract t-shirt line called elvislaskin, which sold in H. Lorenzo, Fred Segal, and across 37 states.

Today, she is focusing her passion for styling on Le Black Box, creating an initial 28 looks to present to the public that are styled from head to toe, bringing unique fashion designers together to create inspiring looks.



