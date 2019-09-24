Raspberry Summer Releases Dino-Mite Collection

Raspberry Summer launches new 10 piece collection of dinosaur inspired toys and dress-up for children’s imaginative play.

GREENFIELD, IN, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Designer Tiffany Staley from Raspberry Summer is releasing the brand new Dino-Mite Collection, and each product will be individually made by the designer herself. The Dino-Mite Collection will be released on October 3, 2019.

The collection will be exclusively sold on the website raspberrysummerco.com where the limited products are scheduled to sell out by the end of the season.

The dress-up tails and masks are designed to showcase imaginative play with prehistoric dinosaurs that make children feel as though they are invincible.

Some hoodies are made from CPSC compliant French Terry which means boys and girls will be able to take their favorite dino apparel with them on colder days.

Her collection also includes hair bows to complete the dinosaur experience.

Dino-Mite Collection ranges in price from $8 to $150.

Tiffany Staley is excited to welcome her fans to her the new handmade product line collection they’ve been requesting.

For more information about Dino-Mite Collection or for an interview with Tiffany Staley, please write to info@raspberrysummerco.com. Media high-res photos available upon request.

About Raspberry Summer

Tiffany Staley started designing Dino-Mite after she was faced with a very real problem. Her children needed toys and clothing that could help promote imaginative play while learning. After many months of handcrafting, Tiffany’s products started gaining notoriety amongst the children’s fashion and toy industries.



