Axios Investigations Firm (AIF) Named Top 10 Investigations Firm by Thumbtack

Proud day for Axios Investigations Firm, LLC. The company been named Top 10 Investigations and Background Screening Companies by Thumbtack.

This is a great day for our team and all the hard work we have done. We will continue to strive for excellence and provide great service to all our clients.” — CEO, Axios Investigations Firm, LLC

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Axios Investigations Firm, LLC (AIF) was named one of the "Top 10 Best Investigative and Background Screening" companies on Thumbtack.Speaking with the CEO of AIF, he indicated that he was very happy about this accomplishment and proud of his team. He stated, "this is a great start and he believes with the team he has more awards will come." In addition, "this type of acknowledgment does not come easy. We try and live by our motto: Semper Nobis Vigilandum - Ever Vigilant. Even our name "Axios" means we are worthy. We work hard every day to meet the needs and expectations of our clients." We want to be "worthy" of their patronage.



