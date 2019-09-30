Axios Investigations Firm (AIF) Named Top 10 Investigations Firm by Thumbtack
Proud day for Axios Investigations Firm, LLC. The company been named Top 10 Investigations and Background Screening Companies by Thumbtack.
Speaking with the CEO of AIF, he indicated that he was very happy about this accomplishment and proud of his team. He stated, "this is a great start and he believes with the team he has more awards will come." In addition, "this type of acknowledgment does not come easy. We try and live by our motto: Semper Nobis Vigilandum - Ever Vigilant. Even our name "Axios" means we are worthy. We work hard every day to meet the needs and expectations of our clients." We want to be "worthy" of their patronage.
