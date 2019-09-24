2020 Rose Parade and Game to be Protected by Largest Single Deployment of MERIDIAN® Barriers

Meridian Vehicle Barriers support the entry to Tournament of Roses Parade grandstands

5-Year Deal with City of Pasadena Upgrades Protection to Certified Anti-Terrorism Technology

PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The City of Pasadena passed a measure to replace cones, a-frames and water barriers with certified hostile vehicle mitigation barriers designed and manufactured by MERIDIAN® Rapid Defense Group. The resolution will expand coverage of MERIDIAN® barriers utilized this year at media corner to the entire parade route. Beginning at the 2020 Tournament of Roses Parade, the City Council approved deal will extend coverage for up to four additional years and include the deployment of more than 350 barriers.

MERIDIAN®‘s Archer® 1200 barrier is certified to both US and European crash test standards and was recently designated under the SAFETY Act as a Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology (QATT). Archer® 1200 barriers were utilized for the 2018 Rose Parade Game and brought in to protect key areas at the stadium and parade route this year. Beginning in 2020, the barriers will extend the entire length of the parade protecting dozens of intersections and access points.

“Events in America now recognize that a certified solution is what is required to protect people, communities and places,” said MERIDIAN® CEO Peter Whitford. “MERIDIAN® has demonstrated that its best-in-class barrier is both practical and effective for temporary road closures and large crowd events.”

Planning, deployment and management of the event will be handled by MERIDIAN® Rental Solutions and involve close planning with the City and Pasadena Police. With two years of experience at the event, the rentals division can facilitate efficient road closures as well as access for emergency vehicles if required.

“It is in the city’s best interest to award the purchase order to Meridian Rapid Defense as the barriers will mitigate any potential HGVE (home-grown violent extremists) attacks during this important event,” The police department report to the City Council said. “The Archer® barriers provide more protection to floats, spectators, City and Tournament of Roses employees involved with the Rose Parade.”

The report said no other companies were found that provide a device that meets the QATT qualifications. The MERIDIAN® solution is utilized by police, fire and major league sports venues including NFL, MLB, MLS and NBA stadiums. Archer® 1200 barriers have been in place at multiple Department of Homeland Security designated SEAR (Special Events Assessment Rating) Level 1 events including the Rose Parade and Super Bowl.

For more information about Meridian Rapid Defense Group (a Pasadena-based company) or the Archer 1200 Vehicle Barrier, visit www.betterbarriers.com.



