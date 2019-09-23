THE DAILY LEADER: TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 24, 2019

One Minutes (Unlimited) **Following one-minute speeches, the House is expected to recess until approximately 3:30 p.m. At that time the House will reconvene to consider the six bills listed for consideration under suspension of the Rules. Any recorded votes requested will be postponed until 6:30 p.m. Suspensions (6 bills) H.R. 2229 – First Responders Passport Act of 2019, as amended (Rep. Chabot – Foreign Affairs) H.R. 1632 – Southeast Asia Strategy Act, as amended (Rep. Wagner – Foreign Affairs) H.R. 2327 – Burma Political Prisoners Assistance Act, as amended (Rep. Levin (MI) – Foreign Affairs) H.R. 3190 – BURMA Act of 2019, as amended (Rep. Engel – Foreign Affairs) H.Res. 127 – Expressing the sense of the House of Representatives on the importance and vitality of the United States alliances with Japan and the Republic of Korea, and our trilateral cooperation in the pursuit of shared interests, as amended (Rep. Engel – Foreign Affairs) H.Res. 444 – Reaffirming the importance of the United States to promote the safety, health, and well-being of refugees and displaced persons, as amended (Rep. Lieu – Foreign Affairs)