Hip Hop Blvd. Celebrates Forty-Six Years of Hip-Hop Music on Saturday September 28, 2019.

Hip Hop Blvd Celebrates Forty-Six Years of Hip-Hop September 28, 2019 Along with the 50th Anniversary of The Kip Bay Boys and Girls Club in the Bronx.

PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hip Hop Blvd is the brainchild of Al Pizarro, Terry Nelson, DJ Tony Tone and Alex Pizarro who came up with the idea to co-naming streets in New York after Urban pioneers.

On February 25, 2016, the Mayor of New York Bill DeBlasio signed into legislation the co-naming of 1520 Sedgwick Ave “The Birthplace of Hip Hop” to Hip Hop Blvd.

On August 12, 2017 proclamations, we’re given to the five representatives of Hip-Hop Blvd. responsible for the creation of the Hip Hop Blvd. organization. This event was blessed by Bishop Dr. Timothy Birkett who held a special “Bronx Church Day” overseen by international recording artist; Kurtis Blow.

Participating in the Forty-Six years of Hip-Hop celebration on Saturday September 28 located at 1930 Randall Avenue Bronx NY will be the Kips Bay Boys and Girls Club, who will also be celebrating their 50TH Anniversary. Confirmed celebrities and guest for this historic event include:

Graffiti Artists: Maze, Bom 5, Yesone, Bester, Bekit, Soze, Vedo, Nic One, Clark. Break, Duli, Cas, Olga and Shells.

International Deejay’s: Jazzy Jay, Grandwizard Theodore, Scratchmasta Jazzy G, Flame, Lightnin Lance, Negro, Baron Lopez, Tony Tone, Noodles, Baxspin, Quick, Ultimate, Richie Rich, Grandwizard Rasheen, Coles, Lou Banga, Bobby Morales, Rockwilder, Chuck Chillout and Kool Bob Ski.

International Recording Artists Include: Mickey Factz, MC Stik E, Rahiem, Candela, Teezy Money, Trouble Mal, Beatboi, Noah Da Governor, Big Bad Kab, Parry P, Ice Ice, B.B. Jay, The Imperial Brothers, T La Rock, Special K, Freedom Williams, Dr. Bob Lee, and LA Sunshine.

The Event will be hosted by: Kool Kyle

Tents will be set up and will include seminars, merchandise, A mobile museum of The History of Hip Hop, Turntablism, Pop up items, B Boys and B Girls, Graffiti Wall and more.

This is an event for the whole family.

About Hip Hop Blvd:

The brainchild of Al Pizarro, Terry Nelson, DJ Tony Tone, Alex Pizarro and Jacob Morris who came up with the idea to co-naming streets in New York after Urban pioneers. Its advisory board consist of recording artists, deejay’s and executives responsible for yesterdays and today’s Rap, R&B and Urbano multibillion-dollar industry.

Advisory Board members include: Tony Tone, Terry Nelson, Grandwizard Stevie D, Ruben Dario Martinez Of Nene Musik, Parry P, Scratchmasta Jazzy G, Grandwizard Stevie D, Jerry “Fastfeet”Fontanez, The Great Peso From Fearless Four, MC Stik E, Felix Sama, Juneski, Candela, Kevin Black, Jeffrey Boyd, Jerry Maze, Spyder D, Trac 2, B Boy Speedy, Matt “Halfpint” Davis, Geechie Dan, Ed Strickland, Kool Kyle Starchild, Hollywood, Rahiem and Ming The Photographer.

Staff Members:

Angie Torres (CFO), Angelina Torres (Executive Administrative Assistant), Holy Hip Hop - DJ Flame, Street Teams: Ralphy CBS, Cuba, Venus Mizel, Barry Black and Gabriela Pizarro (Social Media)

