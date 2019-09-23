NEMTAC Officially Launches the Certified Transport Specialist (CTS) Program

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, USA , September 23, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Non Emergency Medical Transportation Accreditation Commission (NEMTAC) proudly announced at its’ inaugural conference the formal launch of the Certified Transport Specialist (CTS) course. CTS certification is NEMTAC’s first nationally accredited program dedicated to the non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) professional.

This innovative online certification course covers a broad range of topics including customer service, life safety and driver education modules. The modules have been developed in partnership with CareerCert, an industry leading provider of online education. The CTS certification course is geared to meet or exceed many credentialing requirements that are prevalent within the industry.

In addition to the CTS program, NEMTAC is developing advanced education and training certificate programs for individuals seeking a career in the non-emergency medical transportation industry. "NEMTAC is working hard to be the trusted provider of education and professional development coursework leading to enhanced service delivery within the NEMT industry," said Melissa Jankowski, Executive Director of NEMTAC.

Upon successful completion of the CTS course, NEMT drivers will have gained the knowledge and professional skills necessary to provide effective care to the clients they transport each day.

Individuals who wish to become certified may sign up for the class directly through the NEMTAC website at www.nemtac.org. Organizations who would like to have their drivers certified may contact us through the company link to find the best solution for their workforce. For more information or to enroll in the CTS course, please visit www.nemtac.org/education.

About NEMTAC

Non Emergency Medical Transportation Accreditation Commission (NEMTAC) was established as a healthcare nonprofit organization to enhance and promote the quality of care in America's medical transportation system. NEMTAC standards represent industry best practices designed to ensure consistently high-quality customer care, safe vehicle operations and ethical business practices.



