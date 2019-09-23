Symplast Partners with Red Spot Interactive to Create a 360-Degree Patient Engagement Experience Driven by Practice ROI

Through this integration, aesthetic practices across the country will have the opportunity to acquire, engage, and retain patients based on return on investment

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, USA, September 23, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Symplast , the No. 1 mobile EHR/practice management system for plastic surgeons that delivers a HIPAA-secure cloud platform to more than 3,500 aesthetic users across the U.S., announced today the partnership with Red Spot Interactive (RSI), a return on investment (ROI) driven patient acquisition and retention software platform supporting more than 30 medical practice management systems. This partnership will give Symplast clients fully synchronized access to RSI’s patient acquisition, engagement, and retention software.Symplast CEO/CTO Facundo Formica: “This is more than just a simple software integration; Symplast is excited to partner with Red Spot Interactive. Their robust ROI software delivers a tremendous need to our Symplast users regarding lead generation, analysis and full transparency between the very beginning of the patient journey throughout their entire lifecycle. This new integration reinforces the role that Symplast plays in aesthetic practices, serving as the data hub from which other ancillary, specialized softwares can seamlessly talk to in order to optimize a practice.“Symplast has solved a difficult problem for aesthetic practices by creating a mobile-based PM platform for the fast-paced and dynamic aesthetic practice,” said Jason Tuschman, CEO and founder of Red Spot Interactive. “We appreciate the effort to solve such a problem, given our history, and look forward to allowing our mutual practices to be smarter and faster with respect to ROI-driven patient acquisition and management.”The integration will allow Symplast clients to:• Track marketing revenue/ROI and key performance indicators associated with lead conversion, patient scheduling, and acquisition/retention, driving practice growth• Maintain 360-degree real-time patient engagement from appointment reminders and surveys to review generation and online reputation management• Create fully automated practice-specific patient lifecycle retention marketing based on predetermined patient interaction and practice goals, driving practice growth• Supply consumers with online appointment scheduling, reducing front desk workload and improving patient engagement• Track key performance indicators associated with website traffic and search engine rankings• Utilize HIPAA-compliant two-way texting with patientsThrough Red Spot’s integration, Symplast customers will be able to manage the entire patient acquisition and retention process by return on investment while increasing practice scale and decreasing workload and vendor costs/touchpoints.About SymplastFounded by plastic surgeons in 2013, Symplast is the #1 Mobile EHR/PM for plastic surgery. Symplast delivers a HIPAA secure cloud platform to over 3,500 aesthetic users across the country. Symplast’s user-friendly, end-to-end solution optimizes aesthetic practices and medspas from anywhere in the world. Your smartphone is now your smartpractice.From front desk automation to clinical intelligence, Symplast eliminates inefficiencies with a comprehensive ecosystem that includes: EHR, PM, Virtual Consultations, Patient Engagement, e-Prescription, Financial Intelligence, POS, Analytics, HIPAA Secure Texting, and more. Symplast is also the first ANN Optimized Platform. Visit symplast.com or email hello@symplast.com to learn more.About Red Spot InteractiveRed Spot Interactive is the nation’s leading patient acquisition, engagement, and retention software platform driven by practices actual return on investment in marketing and patient acquisition performance. All modern software solutions for a medical practice’s patient acquisition, engagement, and retention needs can be found in the platform, allowing for greater practice efficiency and scale. RSI’s software has acquired and engaged in over $300mm in new patient revenue over the last seven years.



