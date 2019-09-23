SANTA BARBARA SURF FILM FESTIVAL ANNOUNCES FIRST WAVE OF FILMS SELECTED FOR INAUGURAL 2019 FESTIVAL

Santa Barbara Surf Film Festival Poster Santa Barbara Surf Film Festival Logo

The Santa Barbara Surf Film Festival has announced the initial list of films that will screen at the Arlington Theater for the 2019 festival on November 8 & 9.

SANTA BARBARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Santa Barbara, CA- The Santa Barbara Surf Film Festival has announced its ‘first wave’ of films to screen at this year’s festival. The line-up includes an exciting mix of up-and-coming films & legendary cult classics that celebrate surf filmmaking and honor the diverse storytelling styles of the filmmakers.

Among the films announced are a few cult classics, Bruce Brown’s ‘Endless Summer’, one of the most famous surf movies ever made; the movie originally screened in 1964. Volcom’s ‘MagnaPlasm’ a surreal surf journey through the mind of pro surfer Bruce Irons, released in 1998, It is a classic piece of art for every surfer to enjoy.

The line-up also includes Takui Masuda’s ‘Bunker77’, the story of Bunker Spreckels, Clark Gable's step son and heir to a sugar fortune. Spreckels later turned his back on expectations and grew into a controversial surf star. ‘And Two If By Sea’ is the story of surfing twin icons CJ and Damien Hobgood narrated by Daniel Tosh. ‘Lost In Thought ’is a passion project by 24 yr. old surfer and filmmaker Hunter Martinez. ‘A Corner of The Earth’ is a sumptuously filmed tale that follows a qualifying series surfer Fraser Dovell’s transition from the hard grind of the WSL to letting go of the dream and ‘getting a real job’ .Joshua Pomer’s ‘The Westsiders” follows the rise and fall of The Westsiders surf gang, from the original 'Surf City': Santa Cruz, through the eyes of three best friends, Flea, Barney and ‘Ratboy’ Collins. All friends come together to be bonded by common tragedy and their love of surfing.

“Artists and attendees will have a rich experience that we will build on well into the future.” stated Matt Wessen, the festival’s creative director. Scheduled events include pre-and-post film discussions with Q and A's. Details on the final film schedule, additional exhibits, panels, parties, and festival-related activities are being finalized and will be released over the upcoming weeks.

Two-Day passes for the Santa Barbara Surf Film Festival are available for purchase on the festival’s website www.SantaBarbaraSurfFilmFestival.com. Sponsors, nonprofits and filmmakers interested in taking part in the event should contact the SBSFF at SantaBarbaraSurfFilmFestival@gmail.com by October 1, 2019. SBSFF: November 8 & 9, 2019 Arlington Theater, 1317 State St. Santa Barbara CA.

About Santa Barbara Surf Film Festival:

The first inaugural Santa Barbara Surf Film Festival is a two-day festival coming this November 8 & 9 to the Historic Arlington Theater on State Street. The goal of the festival is to create a comprehensive celebration of surf filmmaking that honors the diverse storytelling styles of the filmmakers. Details on additional exhibits, pre and post film Q & A’s, panels, parties, and festival-related activities will be released in the coming weeks.



