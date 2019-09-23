Saudi Ambassador to Switzerland Presented with Messenger of Peace Hero Award from World Scout Foundation

BERN, SWITZERLAND, September 23, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, HRH Prince Mansoor al Saud, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Switzerland, will receive the Messengers of Peace Hero Award from John Geoghegan, Director of the World Scout Foundation.Presented with the Award on the occasion of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s National Day, HRH Prince Mansoor bin Nasser bin Abdulaziz al Saud said: “Messengers of Peace is seen by The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman, as an important investment in the young people of the world, creating peace, dialogue and development in millions of communities worldwide.”Messengers of Peace is “the largest popular contribution to the Sustainable Development Goals” according to the United Nations. Since 2012, 32 million young men and women in 160 countries have carried out over 8 million local community projects touching the lives of over 500 million people. These projects—representing a staggering 1.3 billion service hours—have been logged online, verified and used to inspire other young people to action.John Geoghegan, Director of the World Scout Foundation, added: “HRH Prince Mansoor was among the team in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia who made this initiative possible by securing a grant of USD27 million, inspiring young people to action in capacity building, leadership training, developing good governance globally, and most importantly, delivering on-the-ground projects—8 million of them—to communities worldwide.“Recent Messengers of Peace highlights include Sri Lankan Scouts designing a conciliatory project earlier this year between Tamil and Sinhala speaking communities, a massive reforestation project in Croatia and an emergency operation after Cyclone Idai struck Mozambique in March 2019. More Messengers of Peace projects can be found here as well as photos.Contacts:- John Geoghegan, Director, World Scout Foundation, +41 79 639 25 01jgeoghegan@worldscoutfoundation.org- Ahmad Binkhamis, Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Bern, +966 55 445 0470- Nicole Gooderson, Manager, Reporting & Communications, World Scout Foundation+41 79 897 30 97, ngooderson@worldscoutfoundation.orgAbout World ScoutingWorld Scouting is the world’s largest non-formal educational youth movement. It has 54 million members in 1.5 million communities across 170 countries, comprising young men and women of all faiths and cultures. The World Scout Foundation strives to develop and strengthen World Scouting through the provision of financial and other support to the World Organization of the Scout Movement. The Foundation is an international non-profit institution based in Geneva under the patronage of His Majesty Carl XVI Gustaf, The King of Sweden. For more information: www.scout.org and www.worldscoutfoundation.org



