Digital Advertising Market Analysis, Strategic Assessment, Trend Outlook and Bussiness Opportunities 2019-2026

Digital Advertising Industry 2019

The wold is going through a variety of problems. The trade war is the most significant one, and every industry is facing the heat of this war. But the Global Digital Advertising is one of the rare industries which remains unaffected in this period. Currently, global media spending is growing at a speed of more than 5% per year. As the number of smartphone users is increasing in countries like India and China, the manufacturers are getting a new market to promote their products.

Global Digital Advertising Market was valued US$ 90 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 350 Bn by 2026, at CAGR of 18.5% during forecast period.

According to a survey, the average screen on time of an American is 10 hours and 30 minutes. Product manufacturers are putting a large amount of money in Digital Advertising. There was a time when companies preferred newspapers and TV advertisements, but the time has changed now, advertising in various social media platforms, youtube, blogposts are giving better output as compared to the traditional way.

Market Segmentation

The market for Digital Advertising can be segmented by device, brand category, format, transaction type, and regions.

By device, the market can be segmented into Mobile, Desktop, and Digital Billboard. By brand category, the industry can be classified into Food and Drink, Travel, Health, Fitness, Education, Technology B2B, Style, Fashion, Automotive, Sports, Finance, Technology B2C B2C, Pets, Family and Parenting, Home, Garden, Insurance, CPG and Business. By format, the market can be divided into Display, Sponsorship, video, Search, Rich Media, Banner, and others. By transaction type, the industry can be segmented into Programmatic and Direct.

Geographical Segmentation

The geographical market segmentation of global market Includes Indo-Pacific, Latin & Central America, Eastern Europe, Middle East & African region, North America, and Western Europe.

North America region has the largest amount of share in the advertising market, contributing 35% of the global revenue. The Indo-Pacific region comes next in the list after contributing one-third of the total market share. North America and Indo Pacific combined contribute around 70% of global market expenditure.

Key players of the Industry

Some of the global leaders in the market are Amazon.com, Inc., Conversant, Inc, Accenture Interactive, Dentsu Aegis Network, IBM iX, iProspect, Thrive Internet Marketing Agency, Baidu, Inc., PwC Digital Service, WebFX, Topspot Internet Marketing, Disruptive Advertising, and Web Net Creatives.

Latest News

Hong Kong airport serves 74.7 million passengers in the year 2018 alone. The airport officially became the busiest in the Indo Pacific region and third busiest in the world. The airport invested a huge amount of money in digital technology and offered a wider scope for the brands to connect the passengers. Passengers can interact with digital advertising throughout their journey. Arrival Digital Impact Zone in Hong Kong airport is helping the brands and passengers in an unparallel way.

