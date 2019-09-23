Bay Area Credit Union Offers a Guideline to Managing Money After a Natural Disaster

Floods, fires, earthquakes, and other natural disasters can wreak havoc on the Bay Area and create a host of financial problems for residents.

PLEASANTON, CA, USA, September 23, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Floods, fires, earthquakes, and other natural disasters can wreak havoc on the Bay Area and create a host of financial problems for residents. 1st United Credit Union offers its members a guide to money management following a natural disaster.There are several things people should consider financially after a big event including insurance, credit, income, expenses, and reconstruction. 1st United offers an in-depth guide to managing money as well as a connection for financial counseling and planning.5 Quick Tips from 1st United Following an Earthquake or FireThe recommendations provided by the credit union can help anyone looking for more resources on navigating a stressful process. Five of the big tips they offer include:1. Assessing the home’s damage, taking pictures, and reviewing insurance coverage to immediately file a claim as soon as possible.2. Taking inventory of credit cards and using them prudently to avoid repaying a large balance in the future that could damage credit history.3. Creating and sticking to a financial priority list and making a list of important replacement items that are needed.4. Keeping money in a trusted financial institution to mitigate risk.5. Getting estimates from at least three licensed, bonded contractors for any needed repairs.For additional tips and resources following a natural disaster, contact 1st United Credit Union for help organizing an action plan to tackle any difficulties.Contact 1st United Credit UnionLisha Fabris, Communications Managerlfabris@1stunitedcu.org(925) 598-4782About 1st United Credit Union1st United Credit Union has been a trusted institution in the San Francisco East Bay Area since 1932. They offer membership to those who reside, work, or attend school in Alameda, Contra Costa, Solano, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, or Kings counties in California. They offer a number of convenient banking features such as online banking, mobile banking, and ATMs as well as consultative financial care in a friendly neighborhood environment. The Credit Union is committed to the financial future of local families and will do everything they can to assist their members in the aftermath of a natural disaster.



