Announcing the Appliances Connection 2019 Columbus Day Sale

Appliances Connection 2019 Columbus Day Sale: Main Banner with Napoleon Patio Heater, Frigidaire Dishwasher, GE Range, Electrolux Laundry Pair, and Samsung Family Hub Refrigerator

From September 26 to October 16, check out savings on our already competitive prices at the Appliances Connection 2019 Columbus Day Sale

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, September 23, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Explore new savings at the Appliances Connection 2019 Columbus Day Sale. We always offer some of the most competitive pricing in the industry, but from September 26 until October 16, you’ll discover even better deals on the appliances you’ve been looking for.

Connect your home with one of the wi-fi enabled refrigerators from Samsung’s Family Hub line. The right-hand French door of each model is decked with a huge 21.5-inch touchscreen. On it, you can set calendars or share photos and memos. Using three interior cameras, you can view the contents of the refrigerator on the touch screen or from the market on a smartphone or tablet. Never again will you have to worry about an incomplete grocery list. Set the mood or stay informed in the kitchen by streaming music and/or radio via services including Spotify Connect, Pandora, or TuneIn. Your refrigerator can be your home’s command center allowing you to control other wi-fi connected features in your house. Turn on lights, set the thermostat, monitor security cameras, and more. The Samsung Family Hub refrigerator is so capable you’ll wonder how you lived without it.

Take advantage of the Appliances Connection 2019 Columbus Day Sale and get ready for outdoor Autumn entertaining. The imminent colder weather won’t mean having to bring soirees indoors. Appliances Connection sells the finest patio heaters and fire pits from the best brands. Lynx is one of the premier grill manufacturers in the market. They’ve brought their considerable experience in harnessing fire to bear in their line of outdoor heating products. Two examples are their LFPSCLP 44-inch wide liquid propane square “Ice ‘n’ Fire” pit and the LFPCCLP round model. In the cold months, these will bring both cozy comfort and tasteful elegance to any outdoor space. As the weather warms, the fire bowl can be replaced with an included ice bucket and be a source of cool refreshment.

Another vaunted brand in outdoor grilling and heating is Napoleon. They’ve been in the business for over four decades and have built a reputation for manufacturing quality, durable products that can withstand the elements. This can certainly be seen in their PTH31GTSSP Bellagio Series outdoor patio heater. At 40,000 BTUs, it can throw off heat at a radius of up to 10 feet. The glass-enclosed open flame makes for a charming ambiance as your guests sip on evening cocktails. Moreover, if you purchase this model during our sale, we’ll give you a free heavy-duty cover to protect this already robust heater.

The deals don’t stop there. You’ll find unbeatable pricing on select GE ranges, Whirlpool laundry pairs, and so much more. Get an entire kitchen package for under $5,000 with a Frigidaire Professional closeout. Up your game with a fantastically priced refrigerator and drawer dishwasher set from luxury manufacturer Fisher & Paykel. There’s almost no end in sight to savings at the Appliances Connection 2019 Columbus Day Sale.

As always, Appliances Connection can make your decision to purchase big ticket items easier with our credit card, backed by Comenity Capital Bank. On certain eligible purchases, you’ll qualify for up to 24 months special financing. Additionally, during our 2019 Columbus Day Sale, you’ll save even more. Any purchase made with the card in an amount of $999.00 or more, we’ll give you an Appliances Connection gift card valued at 5% of your purchase (before taxes and shipping fees).

Shopping with Appliances Connection, you’re not just getting access to the best appliances at the some of the lowest prices, you’re also privy to service unparalleled in the industry. We employ over 200 people divided into teams dedicated to sales, shipping, and customer service. From helping you choose the right products, to dependably delivering your items, to providing ongoing technical support for the life of your purchase, we’ve got you covered. So make Appliances Connection your destination for appliances during our 2019 Columbus Day Sale and all year 'round.



