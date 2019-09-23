WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On –“ Drip Irrigation Market Segmentation, Application, Trends, Opportunity & Forecast 2019 to 2026”.

PUNE, INDIA, September 23, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Drip Irrigation Industry 2019

Description:-

Drip irrigation is the remedy to major water scarcity situation across the globe. The tap waters are not assumed to be clean anymore and are troublesome for the farmers. Therefore, drip irrigation is brought in as a solution, mainly to the agricultural sectors. It is a low-tech, cost-effective technique for farmers to increase the rate of agricultural production. The use of drip irrigation prevents soil erosion, evaporation, and pest infestation on the surface of the plant. The Drip Irrigation market is thriving due to its benefits of productivity and production, better quality crops, diseases control, and prevents greenhouse emissions. The rapidly growing demands have put the Global Drip Irrigation Market on to its thriving stage.

Get a Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3925843-global-drip-irrigation-market-industry-analysis-and-forecast-2018-2026

For more information or any query mail at sales@wiseguyreports.com

The report states the market status and the growth opportunity of the Global Drip Irrigation Market. It also highlights the market segmentation of the industry with respect to crop type segmentation, application segmentation, and region segmentation. The report also focuses on the major players of the Global Drip Irrigation industry. The Global Drip irrigation market size was 1.67 billion US$ in the year 2017. Due to the high demand for drip irrigation across the globe, the market size is expected to grow up to 4.98 billion US$ by the end of the year 2026. The rate of CAGR will be 14.63% for the financial years 2018-2026.

Market categories of the Global Drip Irrigation Market

On the basis of crop type segmentation, the Global Drip Irrigation Market deals in field crops, Vegetable crops, Fruits & nuts, and others. Drip irrigation is suitable for the healthy production of the above crops and many others.

On the basis of application segmentation, the Global Drip Irrigation market extends its service to Agricultural, Landscape, greenhouse, and other sectors. These sectors are aware of the beneficial outcomes of drip irrigation and have successfully implemented it.

On the basis of component segmentation, the Global Drip Irrigation Market consists of various components including Emitters, Drip Tube, Filters, Pressure Gauge, Valves, and others. These components are essential for proper assembling of the drip irrigation tech.

On the basis of region segmentation, the Global Drip Irrigation Market is widely spread across various regions of the world including Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, North America, and Africa. Asia-Pacific is going to hold the maximum share between the forecast periods of 2018-2026 as the demands of drip irrigation is increasing from China and India.

Major Companies included in this Report

Various companies play a major role in offering effective products to clients and customers. Some of the major companies are EPC Industries limited, The Toro Company, ELGO Irrigation limited, Valmont Industries, Lindsay Corporation, Rain Bird Corporation, Hunter Industries Inc. and others. These companies deliver their collective efforts to increase the market revenue of the global industry.

Recent headlines of the industry

In September 2019, Megha Engineering and Infrastructures (MEIL), one of the biggest infrastructure firms are going to execute Asia’s largest drip irrigation project involving 2,150 kilometers pipeline in Bhagalkot district of Maharashtra, India.

Enquiry About Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3925843-global-drip-irrigation-market-industry-analysis-and-forecast-2018-2026

About US:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.