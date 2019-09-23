Testing, Inspection and Certification Market - Global Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2019 - 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish Market Report On -“Testing, Inspection and Certification Market 2019 Global Analysis, Size, Share, Trends and Growth, Forecast 2025”

Testing, Inspection and Certification Market 2019

Testing evaluates how the services and products meet and exceed quality, sustainability, safety, and performance standards. Services such as regulatory compliance, laboratory testing, etc increase the marketability and value of the products.

Inspection validates the specifications, safety, and value of the products, raw materials, and assets. High-quality inspection services deliver trusted support for projects, products, and processes.

Whereas the certification formally verifies that the products and services meet all trusted internal and external standards that confirm their credibility to the market.

Market Analysis

Organizations provide verification, inspection, testing and certification services and relevant support functions like consulting auditing, and training. The purpose of these services is to boost productivity, manage risk, help local market players meet global standards, and improve the overall product quality, safety and compliance of an organization’s products and services.

WiseGuy Research conducted a detailed analysis of the global testing, inspection, and certification market. Some of the key findings from the research report are mentioned below-

Europe is an important region driving the Testing, Inspection and Certification market. The region led the global market with a market share of about 38.51% in the year 2017. North America holds a share of about 27.38%. Asia-Pacific is also considered an important market for Testing, Inspection, and Certification. The region accounts for about 22% of the market share.

Based on application, the global testing, inspection, and certification market can be segmented into Consumer Product, Commodities, LFE, and other industries. Improved Safety Regulations and enhanced outsourcing of Testing, Inspection, and Certification Services are expected to support market growth.

The push towards outsourcing, and in particular instances, the privatization of state-owned laboratories will act as a strong driver for the growth of this market. As per research, about 40% of the overall market is currently outsourced, which is further anticipated to prosper in the future.

The leading market players involved in testing, inspection, and certification services are focusing on collaborations and acquisitions across the world. Further, organizations are focusing on the development of their testing, inspection and certification facilities in developing countries, especially in India and China.

Market Segmentation

According to research conducted by Wiseguy Research, the global testing, inspection, and certification market can be analyzed on the basis of product type, application, and regional markets.

Based on type, the testing, research, and inspection market can be segmented into-

Outsourced

In-House

Based on important applications, the global testing, inspection, and certification market can be segmented into-

Consumer Product

Industry

Commodities

LFE

Others

Important Facts

The industry is the largest application segment that accounted for the market share of 50% in the year 2017. LFE is the second-largest application segment of the global testing, inspection, and certification market.

As per the research, the system certification segment is expected to register 1.8X growth over the forecast period in the testing, inspection and certification market. Revenue generation from industrial testing, inspection and certification services is anticipated to account for an outstanding share, benefited by escalating demand from the construction and pharmaceutical sector across the Asia Pacific region. The oil, gas & chemicals application segments, together, are foreseen to generate more than half of the total growth opportunity during the forecast period.

Strategic initiatives and collaborations with some of the well-known market players in the world are enabling the testing, inspection, and certification organizations enhance their visibility and customer reach.

