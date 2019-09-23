Press Release - U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao Announces $120 Million in Infrastructure Grants to 26 Airports in California

WASHINGTON U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao today announced that theFederal Aviation Administration(FAA) will award $986 million in airport infrastructure grants, the fifth allotment of the total $3.18 billion inAirport Improvement Program(AIP) funding for airports across the United States.

This significant investment in airport improvements in California will fund construction and rehabilitation projects that will help maintain high levels of safety in U.S. aviation, said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

The California grants include the following awards:

Two grants totaling $40,053,587 to Los Angeles International Airport.$35,624,684 for taxiway construction. $4,428,903 for sound insulation for residences in high-noise areas near the airport.

Two grants totaling $13,496,039 to San Francisco International Airport.$7,109,477 for electrical system upgrades to an airfield lighting building. $6,386,562 for sound insulation for residences in high-noise areas near the airport.

Two grants totaling $11,079,941 to San Diego International Airport.$9,716,843 for sound insulation for residences in high-noise areas near the airport. $1,363,098 to expand the terminal building.

$9,983,233 to Van Nuys Airport for taxiway reconstruction.

$8,531,502 to Long Beach Airport for taxiway reconstruction.

$5,208,345 to Hollister Municipal Airport to build a taxiway.

$5,122,054 to Monterey Regional Airport for taxiway and apron reconstruction. An apron is an area where aircraft park, load and unload passengers and cargo, and refuel.

$4,181,139 to Gillespie Field in San Diego to improve airport drainage.

Two grants totaling $3,707,903 to Ukiah Municipal Airport for runway reconstruction.

$2,619,011 to Ontario International Airport for runway improvements and removing obstructions.

$2,248,194 to French Valley Airport in Riverside County for runway and taxiway improvements.

$2,139,985 to John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana to modify the terminal building.

$1,756,710 to Lone Pine/Death Valley Airport for runway improvements.

$1,600,000 to Chemehuevi Valley Airport in Havasu Lake for runway improvements.

$1,536,232 to Buchanan Field in Concord for runway repairs and runway lighting improvements.

$1,220,274 to Brackett Field in La Verne for apron reconstruction.

$1,129,302 to Stockton Metropolitan Airport for runway and taxiway improvements.

$998,576 to Yolo County Airport in Davis to improve airport drainage.

$715,007 to Jack McNamara Field in Crescent City to improve the runway safety area and construct a terminal building.

$572,952 to Bishop Airport for taxiway repairs.

$530,826 to University Airport in Davis to widen the runway and install a runway guidance system.

$460,000 to Nervino Airport in Beckwourth to improve the fuel farm.

$422,356 to Fall River Mills Airport for runway, taxiway and access road improvements.

$315,000 to Southern California Logistics Airport to install weather-reporting equipment.

$300,000 to Wasco-Kern County Airport runway, taxiway and apron improvements.

$65,000 to Nut Tree Airport in Vacaville for taxiway improvements.

The FAA will award grants to 354 airports in 44 states and two territoriesMicronesia and Puerto Rico. Selected projects include runway reconstruction and rehabilitation, construction of firefighting facilities, and the maintenance of taxiways, aprons, and terminals.The construction and equipment supported by these grants will enhance safety and capacity while promoting economic growth in the regions served by each airport.

Airport infrastructure in the United States, with 3,332 airports and 5,000 paved runways, supports our economic competitiveness and improves quality of life. According to the FAAs most recent economic analysis, U.S. civil aviation accounts for $1.6 trillion in total economic activity and supports nearly 11 million jobs.Under Secretary Chaos leadership, the Department is delivering AIP investments for the American people, who depend on reliable infrastructure.

Airports can receive a certain amount of AIP entitlement funding each year based on activity levels and project needs. If their capital project needs exceed their available entitlement funds, the FAA can supplement their entitlements with discretionary funding.

See a complete listing of grants on our website.



