Global BOPP Film (Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film) Market Insights, Size & Forecast 2019-2023

The 'Global BOPP Film (Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film) Market Outlook 2018-2023' offers detailed coverage of BOPP film industry and presents main market trends. The market research gives historical and forecast market size, demand, end-use details, price trends, and company shares of the leading BOPP film producers to provide exhaustive coverage of the market for BOPP film. The report segments the market and forecasts its size, by volume and value, on the basis of application, by products, and by geography.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from key industry participants. The global BOPP film market has been segmented into five major regions, namely, North America (U.S., Canada, and others), Europe (U.K., France, Germany, Russia, and others), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, and others), South America (Brazil, Argentina, and others), and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and others). Furthermore, the report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key Vendors

- Flexfilm Limited

- Jindal Poly Films Limited

- Formosa Plastics Corporation

- Kangde Xin Composite Material Group Co., Ltd.

- Cosmo Films Ltd.

- Taghleef Industries Inc.

- Treofan Germany GmbH & Co. KG

