Automated Passenger Counting (APC) System Market 2019, Global Industry Analysis, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2024

PUNE, INDIA, September 23, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary

This report provides in depth study of “Automated Passenger Counting (APC) System Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Automated Passenger Counting (APC) System Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

An Automated Passenger Counter (APC) is an electronic device available for installation on transit vehicles including buses and rail vehicles which accurately records boarding and alighting data. This technology can improve the accuracy and reliability of tracking transit ridership over traditional methods of manual accounting by drivers or estimation through random surveying.

Passenger counting can be very useful for the management, scheduling and planning of the public transport, since it enables to set the transport service according to the observed demand, in order to improve the level of service provided to the users.

This report focuses on Automated Passenger Counting (APC) System volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automated Passenger Counting (APC) System market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Automated Passenger Counting (APC) System in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Automated Passenger Counting (APC) System manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Iris-GmbH

HELLA Aglaia Mobile Vision GmbH

Eurotech S.p.A

DILAX Intelcom GmbH

Infodev Electronic Designers International Inc

Cisco Systems, Inc

Siemens AG

Hitachi, Ltd

Huawei Technology Co., Ltd

init innovation in traffic systems AG

Clever Devices Ltd

Retail Sensing Ltd

Syncromatics Corp

Trapeze Group

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Infrared Type

Time-of-Flight Type

Stereoscopic Vision Type

Segment by Application

Roadways

Railways

Airways

