White Wine Market 2019, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2024

A New Market Study, titled “White Wine Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

This report provides in depth study of “White Wine Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The White Wine Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global White Wine market. This report focused on White Wine market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global White Wine Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.

White wine is a wine whose colour can be straw-yellow, yellow-green, or yellow-gold. It is produced by the alcoholic fermentation of the non-coloured pulp of grapes, which may have a skin of any colour. White wine has existed for at least 2500 years.

This report focuses on White Wine volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall White Wine market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of White Wine in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their White Wine manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

E&J Gallo Winey

Constellation Brands

Pernod-Ricard

The Wine Group

Treasury Wine Estates (TWE)

Diageo

Accolade Wines

Casella Family Brands

Grupo Penaflor

Caviro Distillerie

Vina Concha y Toro

Castel Group

Trinchero Family Estates

Great Wall

Yantai Changyu Group

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Dry White Wine

Semi-sweet White Wine

Sweet White Wine

Segment by Application

Household

Commercial

Others

Major Key Points in Table of Content

Executive Summary

1 Industry Overview of White Wine

1.1 Definition of White Wine

1.2 White Wine Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global White Wine Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Dry White Wine

1.2.3 Semi-sweet White Wine

1.2.4 Sweet White Wine

1.3 White Wine Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global White Wine Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Household

1.3.3 Commercial

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global White Wine Overall Market

1.4.1 Global White Wine Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global White Wine Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America White Wine Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe White Wine Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China White Wine Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan White Wine Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia White Wine Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India White Wine Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

…..

8 White Wine Major Manufacturers Analysis

8.1 E&J Gallo Winey

8.1.1 E&J Gallo Winey White Wine Production Sites and Area Served

8.1.2 E&J Gallo Winey Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.1.3 E&J Gallo Winey White Wine Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.2 Constellation Brands

8.2.1 Constellation Brands White Wine Production Sites and Area Served

8.2.2 Constellation Brands Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.2.3 Constellation Brands White Wine Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.3 Pernod-Ricard

8.3.1 Pernod-Ricard White Wine Production Sites and Area Served

8.3.2 Pernod-Ricard Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.3.3 Pernod-Ricard White Wine Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.4 The Wine Group

8.4.1 The Wine Group White Wine Production Sites and Area Served

8.4.2 The Wine Group Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.4.3 The Wine Group White Wine Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.5 Treasury Wine Estates (TWE)

8.5.1 Treasury Wine Estates (TWE) White Wine Production Sites and Area Served

8.5.2 Treasury Wine Estates (TWE) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.5.3 Treasury Wine Estates (TWE) White Wine Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.6 Diageo

8.6.1 Diageo White Wine Production Sites and Area Served

8.6.2 Diageo Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.6.3 Diageo White Wine Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.7 Accolade Wines

8.7.1 Accolade Wines White Wine Production Sites and Area Served

8.7.2 Accolade Wines Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.7.3 Accolade Wines White Wine Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.8 Casella Family Brands

8.8.1 Casella Family Brands White Wine Production Sites and Area Served

8.8.2 Casella Family Brands Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.8.3 Casella Family Brands White Wine Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.9 Grupo Penaflor

8.9.1 Grupo Penaflor White Wine Production Sites and Area Served

8.9.2 Grupo Penaflor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.9.3 Grupo Penaflor White Wine Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.10 Caviro Distillerie

8.10.1 Caviro Distillerie White Wine Production Sites and Area Served

8.10.2 Caviro Distillerie Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.10.3 Caviro Distillerie White Wine Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.11 Vina Concha y Toro

8.12 Castel Group

8.13 Trinchero Family Estates

8.14 Great Wall

8.15 Yantai Changyu Group

Continued....

