Xylitol Chewing Gum Market 2019 Industry Trends, Production, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2025

September 23, 2019

Xylitol is a sugar alcohol that is used as a sweetener by diabetics and also for other purposes (e.g. in chewing gum). Xylitol is widely approved for use in food around the world – also approved for use in oral hygiene products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and toiletries. The interest in xylitol has increased considerably in recent years due to many commercial applications in different industrial sectors like food, dental products, and pharmaceuticals. As xylitol is costly, it currently represents a small fraction of the market share.

The global xylitol chewing gum market is expected to reach USD 1.37 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 6.6%. Increased prevalence of lifestyle diseases such as diabetes and obesity accelerated demand for low calorie sweeteners. Several health benefits associated with xylitol such as tooth decay defying properties and low glycaemic index have encouraged its usage in numerous applications.

Rising health concern has changed the buying behaviour of consumers significantly. Consumers in developed and developing countries have exhibited growing preference for low calorie food and confectionery items. Changing customer need is anticipated to drive the xylitol market over the forecast period. Rising demand for sugar-free chewing gum and confectionery was the key driver of the global xylitol market.

Market Segmentation:

The Global Xylitol Chewing Gum Market is broadly classified by Product Type, Application, and Top Players / Brands. By product, the market is broadly classified into a) Xylitol Content below 50%, and b) Xylitol Content above 50%.

By application, the market is segmented into Breath Freshening, Tooth Protection, and Others.

To determine the market segmentation, the report covers 9 key players (along with key players’ basic information, sales volume, revenue, price and gross margin (%)) – to name a few:

Hager & Werken (Miradent)

Kulzer

Dubble Bubble

Trident

Howell Foods

YIXIN FOODS

The Xylitol Chewing Gum market report contains a comprehensive study of the competitive scenario of the Xylitol Chewing Gum market and the existing trends that are forecasted to disrupt the market. It recognizes dynamic players of the market, counting both the primary and developing players. The report covers the companies in the market share review to provide a more comprehensive overview of the significant market players. Furthermore, the report also includes remarkable strategic developments of the market such as new product launches, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions & mergers,research & development collaborations & joint ventures, and growth of most significant market players on a global and regional basis.

The report presents overall market growth, trends, and the opportunities, challenges, and risks for key manufacturers and the market as a whole.

Regional Analysis:

In the report, by region, the global market is divided into Americas (United States, Canada, Mexico, and Brazil), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, and Spain), Asia Pacific (China

Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, and Australia) and the Middle East & Africa (Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, and GCC Countries)

Conclusion:

In North America, driven by the U.S. and Mexico, the xylitol market demand may register significant growth over 6.5% up to 2024. APAC dominated the xylitol market, accounting for around 41% share of the global market revenue in 2015. Rising population, rapid urbanization, and changed lifestyle are key drivers of the APAC market. Increased disposable income and risen consumer awareness in countries such as China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Singapore have spurred the demand for healthy products. Use in Xylitol in personal care application was valued at USD 60 million in 2017. Increasing prevalence of dental problems among adults & children due to poor eating habits and changing outlook towards herbal oral care products is a major factor stimulating market growth.

