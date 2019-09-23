Phytobiotics: Global Market Analysis, Trends, Size, and Forecasts to 2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Phytobiotics Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report predicts the global phytobiotics market to grow with a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period from 2019-2025.



The report on the global phytobiotics market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025. The study on phytobiotics market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.



The report on phytobiotics market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global phytobiotics market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global phytobiotics market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

Growing awareness about the healthy food for animal health

Beneficial properties of phytobiotics

2) Restraints

Lack of knowledge about the phytobiotics in the low income countries and developing countries

3) Opportunities

Increasing awareness of animal health and rising concern for animal nutrition

What does this report deliver?



1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the phytobiotics market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the phytobiotics market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global phytobiotics market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Phytobiotics Market Highlights

2.2. Phytobiotics Market Projection

2.3. Phytobiotics Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Phytobiotics Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Source

3.4.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Function

3.4.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application

3.4.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Phytobiotics Market



4. Phytobiotics Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Phytobiotics Market by Source

5.1. Plant Extract

5.2. Spices

5.3. Herbs

5.4. Other Sources



6. Global Phytobiotics Market by Function

6.1. Anti-microbial

6.2. Anti-oxidants

6.3. Anti-inflammatory

6.4. Anti-viral

6.5. Others Functions



7. Global Phytobiotics Market by Application

7.1. Poultry

7.2. Ruminants

7.3. Swine

7.4. Other Applications



8. Global Phytobiotics Market by Region

8.1. North America

8.2. Europe

8.3. Asia-Pacific

8.4. RoW



9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Phytobiotics Market

9.2. Companies Profiled

9.2.1. Alltech Inc.

9.2.2. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

9.2.3. E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

9.2.4. Cargill Inc.

9.2.5. Kemin Industries Inc.

9.2.6. BIOMIN Holding GmbH

9.2.7. AB Agri Ltd.

9.2.8. Neovia

9.2.9. ForFarmers N.V.

9.2.10. Phytobiotics Futterzusatzstoffe GmbH

9.2.11. Other Companies



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7qpzle

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.