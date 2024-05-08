Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,818 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,919 in the last 365 days.

Stella-Jones Reports Director Election Results

MONTREAL, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stella-Jones Inc. (TSX: SJ) (“Stella-Jones” or the “Company”) today announced its director election results following its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (“Meeting”), held this morning.

All of the nominees proposed as directors in the Company’s Management Information Circular dated March 14, 2024 were elected to the Board of Directors of Stella-Jones by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders at the Meeting or represented by proxy at the Meeting. Detailed voting results for the election of directors were as follows:

Nominee
 Votes for Votes Against
# % # %
Michelle A. Banik 46,986,707 99.96 20,502 0.04
Robert Coallier 46,991,372 99.97 5,837 0.03
Anne E. Giardini 45,856,286 97.55 1,150,923 2.45
Rhodri J. Harries 46,994,197 99.97 13,012 0.03
Karen Laflamme 46,936,185 99.85 71,023 0.15
Katherine A. Lehman 46,943,872 99.87 63,337 0.13
James A. Manzi, Jr. 46,887,058 99.74 120,150 0.26
Douglas Muzyka 45,799,606 97.43 1,207,602 2.57
Simon Pelletier 46,655,454 99.25 351,754 0.75
Éric Vachon 46,995,856 99.98 11,353 0.02
 

Additionally, the advisory vote on executive compensation (Say on Pay) received 92.56% approval.

Results on all matters voted at the Meeting are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

ABOUT STELLA-JONES

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSX: SJ) is a leading North American manufacturer of pressure-treated wood products, focused on supporting infrastructure that is essential to the delivery of electrical distribution and transmission, and the operation and maintenance of railway transportation systems. It supplies the continent’s major electrical utilities and telecommunication companies with wood utility poles and North America’s Class 1, short line and commercial railroad operators with railway ties and timbers. Stella-Jones’ infrastructure product categories also include industrial products, namely wood for railway bridges and crossings, marine and foundation pilings, construction timbers and coal tar-based products. Additionally, the Company manufactures and distributes premium treated residential lumber and accessories to Canadian and American retailers for outdoor applications, with a significant portion of the business devoted to servicing Canadian customers through its national manufacturing and distribution network. For more information, visit: www.stella-jones.com.

Head Office
3100 de la Côte-Vertu Blvd., Suite 300
Saint-Laurent, Québec
H4R 2J8
Tel.: (514) 934-8666
Fax: (514) 934-5327		 Exchange Listings
The Toronto Stock Exchange
Stock Symbol: SJ

Transfer Agent and Registrar
Computershare Investor Services Inc.		 Investor Relations
Silvana Travaglini
Senior Vice-President and Chief
Financial Officer
Tel.: (514) 934-8660
Fax: (514) 934-5327
stravaglini@stella-jones.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Stella-Jones Reports Director Election Results

Distribution channels: Companies, Consumer Goods ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more