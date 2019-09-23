Whey Product Market 2019, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2024

A New Market Study, titled “Whey Product Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

PUNE, INDIA, September 23, 2019

Overview

Whey Product refers to the byproduct of cheese production and is categorized in the list of dairy products. The Whey Products are an excellent source of high-quality proteins and helps in muscle growth, lowers the blood pressure, helps in treating the type 2 diabetes and also can help to reduce the inflammation. It also helps in prevention against allergic conditions in infants and prevents weight loss in HIV patients.

The Whey Products, if used as supplementations along with regular exercise, can help in the growth of muscle protein synthesis and is capable of promoting the lean muscle mass. Whey Products prove to be a great dietary therapy to improve artery health as well as brain health in older adults.

Segmentation

The leading Whey Products are Ricotta Cheese, Whey Protein, Whey Powder, Lactose and others

Application of Whey Products

The Whey Products are basically used as a portion of basic food for the baby animals. The Whey Product also serves as a substitute for mothers' milk in the form of Infant Food. It is also used as Functional Drinks and for the Processing of Meat. Apart from these applications, Whey Product is also used for many other purposes.

Major Geographical Regions

Based on the region, the global market of Whey Products includes the United States of America, Canada, and Mexico from North America. Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, and Russia from Europe. China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, from Asia-Pacific. Brazil from Central & South America. And Turkey, Egypt, South Africa and GCC Countries from the Middle East & Africa.

Leading Market Players of Whey Products

The leading market players of Whey Product include the Murray Goulburn, Valio, Euroserum

Glanbia Nutritionals, Davisco Foods International, Land O'Lakes, Gaspari Nutrition, Universal Nutrition, Dymatize, Muscle Tech, Hilmar Cheese Company, Maple Island Inc., Glanbia, Saputo Inc., and The China Animal Husbandry Group

Factors affecting the growth

The rapid growth in population is acting as the largest factor influencing the rapid expansion of the industry as the increase in the purchasing power and awareness in countries like India, China, Indonesia, and Brazil are adding their contribution to the market.

Personal care industries are also turning out to be the key factors as products like anti-hair fall shampoo, anti-aging face mask, eye-mask gel, forehead mask, hair growth shampoo and etc., use Whey Products in their products.

Some of the sports developing countries like the United States of America, the United Kingdom, Germany, India, and China have been witnessing an increase in demand of the whey Products as increase the physical strength of the athletes. These products are also good for fighting cancer and are diet supportive and reduce stress to a much extent.

