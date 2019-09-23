Automated Sortation System Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2024

Wise.Guy.

Automated Sortation systems are accurate and highly efficient machines designed for sorting, routing, consolidating, and diverting parcel types to determined destinations and aid in order selection, processing, packaging, palletizing, storing, and shipping. The global automation sortation system market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.22%. The prime drivers of this market include increased shipping and international trade combined with rising complexity of supply chains. Another determinant that has taken precedence is the development of large hub and spoke model of distribution center model. Technological advancements have also generated demand for the adoption of automated warehousing facilities. Hence, the automated sortation systems have become critical element for a warehouse design today.

Automated sortation system is the procedure of classifying items on a conveyor system and redirecting them to the right destination with the help of devices that are controlled by the right software. This system helps sort products quickly while reducing the need for many warehouse workers, also bringing down labor expenses. Automated sortation systems are in industries such as consumer electronics, fashion, pharmacy, and multimedia for sorting small packs or single items. These systems can also transport packs and parcels varying in size, shape and weight at a high speed of up to 20,000 products per hour and drastically reduce the delivery time.

Although slowdown in the world economy has impacted the market for automated sortation systems, report analysts believe that the market size will expand by a decent percentage over the forecast period.

Segmentation:

Key Players:

Daifuku

SSI SCHAEFER

KION Group(Dematic)

Vanderlande

BEUMER

Siemens

Intelligrated

Fives Intralogistics

Murata Machinery

TGW Group

Interroll

Mitsubishi Electric Corp

Shanxi Oriental Material Handing

Potevio

Equinox

Okura

The global market for automated sortation system is divided into types, industries, and channels.

Based on types, the market is segmented into linear sortation system and loop sortation system.

Based on industries, the market for automated sortation system is segmented into post and parcel, retail and e-commerce, pharmaceutical and medical supply, food and beverage, and large airports.

Based on channels, the market is divided into direct channels and distributors.

Regional Analysis:

The report analyses the global market for automated sortation system in the following regions: North America (The United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain and Russia), Asia-Pacific (India, China, Japan, Australia, Korea and Southeast Asia), South America (Argentina, Brazil and Columbia), and the Middle East and Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria, Egypt and South Africa).

The United States in North America is the most important region for automated sortation system. The European region ranks second, with major demand from Germany, UK and France. The Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest rate because of the growing e-commerce sector, increased sales of consumer products, an increase in online shopping, and the growing market for FMCG and consumer electronics.

Industry News:

The global market for automated sortation system is expected to grow from US$ 4310 million in 2016 to US$ 6050 million by 2021. However, installation and maintenance cost are expected to deter the market growth of the global automated sortation system. Hence, the market favors firms with deep-pockets owing to its high cost.

