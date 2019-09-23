Progress Gives Developers New Power with Latest Release of Kendo UI Web Components for Angular, React, and jQuery

Latest release of Kendo UI and KendoReact delivers over a dozen new and updated Web components for JavaScript frameworks including support for Angular 8

/EIN News/ -- Bedford, Mass., Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS), the leading provider of application development and digital experience technologies, today announced the latest release of Progress® Kendo UI® , the most complete UI toolkit for web development. Today’s release includes a series of new components for Angular, React and jQuery, as well as major enhancements for some of its most popular existing components.



Angular

The Kendo UI library continues to enhance its support for Angular with new components as well as new features to existing components, designed to help developers build impressive Angular applications in record time. These include:

Kendo UI for Angular library now supports Angular 8.

The Drawer widget provides a flexible navigation menu that works well for desktop and mobile applications alike. The menu can be expanded or collapsed with a simple button and each menu item can be customized.

With the DateTimePicker, developers can provide users with a single component to select both a date as well as a particular timeslot on said date, something that traditionally requires multiple components.

The ProgressBar provides an easy way to showcase progress within Angular applications.

The Scheduler component, now out of beta and in full release, comes with many of the standard features found in Google Calendar or Outlook’s Calendar, in a single Angular component. The Scheduler also follows modern accessibility guidelines.

The rich text component, the Kendo UI Editor, received an update through the Table Tool – giving users an intuitive way to add table elements to any content within the Editor.

The Grid now includes the ability to provide aggregates like sum and count within both the headers and footers when grouping data, giving more insights into the data that users are interacting with.

React

The Progress® KendoReact™ library continues to expand in an ongoing effort to provide not only the most advanced UI library for React, but also the most accessible. New native UI components for React include:

The TreeList component, which enables users to combine the hierarchical view of a TreeView with the column structure of the Grid, giving a powerful and unique way to display data with a parent-child relationship.

The Scheduler component, which brings an interface similar to those found in Google Calendar and Outlook to React applications. With a single component, developers can add event scheduling and manipulation, resource management, and customization of specific dates or date ranges that should be displayed at once.

The ColorPalette component gives a sleek way of letting users select colors from a predefined list.

With the ColorGradient component, users are offered a gradient showcasing the full color spectrum so they can select a color by clicking or dragging around a crosshair to find the perfect color and shade.

The React ColorPicker combines the ColorPalette and ColorGradient component along with a drop down to give a single input the ability to cover any color selection scenario.

The Pager component is a standalone component that extracts the paging functionality within the KendoReact data table. React developers can now provide an intuitive way for users to page through larger sets of data without needing to load the data set onto the client.

jQuery

With the latest release of Kendo UI for jQuery library, Progress is introducing four new components – Timeline, Card, Filter, and Rating – as well as various improvements to existing components:

The Timeline component provides a unique way to display events occurring over a particular time frame. Perfect for scenarios where applications call for displaying milestones for a company or a product, the Timeline widget can be used out of the box or can be easily customized.

The new Card component can be used as a standalone instance of a Card, or as a template in other components like the Kendo UI ListView.

The new Filter UI component gives users an easy way to create complex filter expressions. Whether it is used as a standalone component or integrated into one of the data bound widgets that Kendo UI toolkit offers, this powerful component helps users slice and dice data to narrow their view down to exactly what they need.

The Rating widget enables applications to include an intuitive way of giving a particular rating value. The scale can be customized with several designs out of the box, as well as full template functionality to customize the icons used to indicate the current rating.

"We are committed to helping developers build beautiful, high-performance, responsive web apps easily,” said Loren Jarrett, General Manager, Developer Tools Business, Progress. “The latest Kendo UI release gives the JavaScript developer community the most modern capabilities for building Angular, jQuery, React and Vue apps now.”

The latest Progress Kendo UI toolkit release is available today. To learn more about the new capabilities and features, register for the “Kendo UI R3 2019 Release Webinar” on October 8, or go to https://www.progress.com/kendo-ui .

