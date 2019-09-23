Scotch Whisky Market Projection By Key Players, Status, Growth, Revenue, SWOT Analysis Forecast 2025
Scotch whisky is produced in Scotland. It is produced, packaged, and labeled as per SWR 2009. Scotch whisky is produced in five regions in Scotland: Highland, Lowland, Islay, Speyside, and Campbeltown.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Bacardi
Beam Suntory
Diageo
Pernod Ricard
William Grant & Sons
Aceo
Ben Nevis Distillery
Brown-Forman
Edrington
Glenmorangie
George Ballantine Son
Gordon & MacPhail
Harvey's of Edinburgh International
International Beverage
Isle of Arran Distillers
The bottle blended scotch whisky segment accounted for the major shares and dominated this market. Factors such as the consumers’ belief in using premium products to enhance their social status will contribute to the growth of this industry segment in the coming years. As a result, manufacturers are using product features such as authenticity, heritage, age, and quality to distinguish their products from competitors' products, which in turn, will aid in building a unique brand image to attract consumers.
This market study estimates that in terms of geographic regions, Europe will be the major revenue contributor to the market. The market in Europe is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period as it is the major region for the sales of scotch whisky. Countries such as France, Spain and Germany contribute to the growth of the market with the rise in popularity of blended scotch whisky among younger consumers in these regions.
This report focuses on Scotch Whisky volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Scotch Whisky market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.
