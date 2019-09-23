Scotch Whisky Market Projection By Key Players, Status, Growth, Revenue, SWOT Analysis Forecast 2025

Scotch Whisky Market - 2019-2025

Scotch whisky is produced in Scotland. It is produced, packaged, and labeled as per SWR 2009. Scotch whisky is produced in five regions in Scotland: Highland, Lowland, Islay, Speyside, and Campbeltown.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Bacardi

Beam Suntory

Diageo

Pernod Ricard

William Grant & Sons

Aceo

Ben Nevis Distillery

Brown-Forman

Edrington

Glenmorangie

George Ballantine Son

Gordon & MacPhail

Harvey's of Edinburgh International

International Beverage

Isle of Arran Distillers

The bottle blended scotch whisky segment accounted for the major shares and dominated this market. Factors such as the consumers’ belief in using premium products to enhance their social status will contribute to the growth of this industry segment in the coming years. As a result, manufacturers are using product features such as authenticity, heritage, age, and quality to distinguish their products from competitors' products, which in turn, will aid in building a unique brand image to attract consumers.

This market study estimates that in terms of geographic regions, Europe will be the major revenue contributor to the market. The market in Europe is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period as it is the major region for the sales of scotch whisky. Countries such as France, Spain and Germany contribute to the growth of the market with the rise in popularity of blended scotch whisky among younger consumers in these regions.

This report focuses on Scotch Whisky volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Scotch Whisky market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

1 Study Coverage

2 Executive Summary

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

4 Breakdown Data by Type

5 Breakdown Data by Application

11 Company Profiles

12 Future Forecast

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

