Cloud-based Video Conferencing 2019 Global Market Share, Trends, Segmentation & Forecast To 2025

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, September 23, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Cloud-based Video Conferencing Market 2019-2025



Overviews:

Cloud-based or online video conferencing lets two and more locations to interact through simultaneous two-sided video and audio transmissions. When it comes to cloud solutions, different cloud servers are used to send, access, and store different types of data. This offers a company the benefits of superfast and high-end video conferencing technology. The company doesn’t need to invest in infrastructure, hardware, and networks.

Cloud-based Video Conferencing has made the transmission of video much more comfortable, and anyone can now access the videos from anywhere. Most of the companies are using this for cost-effective and long-distance communication. Cloud-based solutions are getting popular among users. So, it is expected that it will drive the growth of the market.

Global Online Video Conferencing Market Segmentation:

The Global Cloud-based Video Conferencing market is segmented based on Type Application and Region.

On the basis of type, the product is split into Hardware, Software and Services. Under the Hardware, there are microphone & headphone, and under the Services, there are managed and professional.

Based on the application, the product is segmented into ICT, healthcare, BFSI, corporate, education, media & entertainment, manufacturing and others.

However, the market also can be segmented on the basis of deployment. It includes cloud and on-premise.

Geographical Market Segmentation of the market:

Speaking about geographical segmentation of the World Cloud-based Video Conferencing market, it includes regions or countries like Europe, North America, United States, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, and Central & South America.

The report says the North America region is dominating the global market as it as well-known businesses and adopting high-end technologies. The marketer in Europe and the U.S. are now slowly gaining knowledge about the adoption of video conferencing systems. However, they will witness a growing demand for replacement or up-gradation of the systems. The companies located in the North America region are the early adopters, so it will dominate the market during the forecast period.

On the other side, the Asia Pacific region will be the fastest-growing region. Growing demand for new and advanced technology in China, Japan, and India will propel the regional market growth.

Leading Market Players:

The top market players who are dominating the current Global Cloud-based Video Conferencing market are Polycom, Cisco Systems, Blue Jeans Network, Avaya and Huawei Investment & Holdings.

Some other top companies which are included in this report are StarLeaf, Videxio, Fuze, Vidyo, LifeSize Communications, and Zoom Video Communications.

All these major players are now significantly focusing on more high-end product innovations, development of highly secure data transmission solutions, and better integration to fulfill customers demand. On the other side, they are concentrating more on the acquisition of different local companies to expand their business locally as well as globally.

Latest Market Updates:

Lifesize expands its Lifesize Go platform to some new browsers and languages. It is now available for Firefox browser and in different languages to offer best video meetings.

