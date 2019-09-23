Android POS Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends and Forecast By 2025

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 23, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

Android, powered by Google, is the operating system designed for touchscreen devices such as smartphones and tablets. Android POS or Android Point of Sales system is a cloud-based system. It is an online platform that supports a smooth run for businesses of all type, such as retail, hospital, and others. It enhances the experience of business processes and transaction. It streamlines the accessibility of business from remote location, one-site, in a physical store, and on-web. This is the major benefit of Android POS that is expected to benefit its worldwide market.

There are other advantages that are offered by Android POS. Maintaining, recording, and tracking products sold and revenue generated from them is one of them. Other merits of the online platform are execution of sales operation, raising and calculating stock values, availability of inventory, and access customer database. These features give it a competitive edge over other online platforms, hence propel its market growth.

On the downside, the market can encounter resistance in expansion due to rise in cybersecurity threats and increase in risk of data breach.

The global market of Android POS has been studied in segments to get By type, the market has been segmented into Portable POS and Desktop POS. The increase in comfort threshold of people is escalating the demand for accessing one’s business from distant location. This is increasing the adoption of portable POS among people. The portable POS segment is expected to scale up the market in the coming years. By application, the market has been segmented into retail, restaurant, hospitality, and others. Android POS effortlessly streamlines business processes. Hence, it is being adopted extensively across different verticals. The growing utility is likely to augment the expansion of the worldwide market.



The Android POS market growth has been studied in Japan, Europe, and North America. The regional analysis, in the report, aids in the identification of growth windows of the market. This assist forecasting the scope of investments that can generate substantial turnover for the market. As per the report, the market in the North America is expected to register a healthy growth, as most of the region’s population is dominated by tech-savvy people. The US market can hold a considerable share of the market. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to gain momentum in the coming years, as Android POS is gaining popularity among people in the region.

Xinguodu, Newland Payment, Zall Fintech, SZZT Electronics, Clover Network, Justtide, Ingenico, NEWPOS, Hisense, Wintec, Sunmi, Smartpeak, Fujian Centerm, and PAX Technology are active contenders of the worldwide Android POS market. As awareness of Android POS advantages spread at a fast-pace, its rate of adoption is noted to surge. And, in regard to advancements in technology, key players are making deliberate efforts to launch innovations that provide better service. The intensifying competition among market players is likely to benefit the worldwide market.

